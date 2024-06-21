You’re drinking rosé all wrong… so how chilled should it be?

The sun has been shining for a good 30 seconds, which means for many of us it’s finally time to crack open that bottle of rosé we’ve been keeping back just for this occasion. It’s been in the fridge since the start of the month, so it’s definitely cold enough to drink now – and, until I read the news this morning, I could think of nothing better than sitting back with a glass of rosé from a bottle dripping with condensation later tonight.

But according to Marks & Spencer, we are drinking the pink stuff at the wrong temperature.

We’re chilling it for far too long apparently – we should take it out of the fridge at least 15 minutes before serving to fully enjoy the flavours and aromas. M&S, I love you, but as we’re knocking back the rosé al fresco, I don’t think many of us will be considering the wine’s finer points.