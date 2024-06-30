Ordering a bottle of wine from a restaurant can sometimes feel like trying to crack the Enigma code. The process can feel so shrouded in mystery that it can often be tempting to bask in the safety of a familiar name. But I’m here to tell you that good value doesn’t always lie in safety.

Before I go on, it’s important to understand how most wine list pricing works. On average, restaurants work on a gross profit margin of around 75 per cent on wine. Before you feel shocked about that number, just look around at your surroundings next time you’re out for a meal – they have staff to pay, rooms to heat and (hopefully) a modicum of profit to make too.

So, you can estimate that if you’re ordering a £32 bottle of wine, then the restaurant probably paid £8 for it. If you’re in a super fancy place, you should be prepared to accept super fancy prices. But there are tricks you can use to find a bargain.