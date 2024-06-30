Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
Independent
US election
Subscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Picking wine from a list? Here’s why you shouldn’t be afraid of the house tipple (and other tips)

Contrary to popular opinion, picking the second from the top of the wine list isn’t always the best choice, writes wine expert Rosamund Hall. Here’s how to make yourself look like a true connoisseur the next time you’re dining with friends

Sunday 30 June 2024 14:08 BST
Comments
Next time you’re out with friends, pass on the pinot and take a punt on something you don’t know
Next time you’re out with friends, pass on the pinot and take a punt on something you don’t know (Getty)

Ordering a bottle of wine from a restaurant can sometimes feel like trying to crack the Enigma code. The process can feel so shrouded in mystery that it can often be tempting to bask in the safety of a familiar name. But I’m here to tell you that good value doesn’t always lie in safety.

Before I go on, it’s important to understand how most wine list pricing works. On average, restaurants work on a gross profit margin of around 75 per cent on wine. Before you feel shocked about that number, just look around at your surroundings next time you’re out for a meal – they have staff to pay, rooms to heat and (hopefully) a modicum of profit to make too.

So, you can estimate that if you’re ordering a £32 bottle of wine, then the restaurant probably paid £8 for it. If you’re in a super fancy place, you should be prepared to accept super fancy prices. But there are tricks you can use to find a bargain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in