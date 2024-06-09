How do you know when a wine has ‘gone off’ – and what should you do about it?

For some reason, drinking wine always seems to come with apologies – and I’m not just talking about the morning after. When I worked in retail and hospitality, customers regularly approached me to say things like “I’m sorry, I don’t really know what I like, nor do I have any knowledge of, or understand anything about wine”.

How is something that is supposed to be pleasurable tangled up in so much pressure and pretence? If you combine this with the absolute certainty that you will, as a wine drinker, encounter faulty wines, I wonder – will you have the confidence to do something about them?

The ultimate aim of drinking wine is your own enjoyment. It’s likely that you’ll have parted with your hard-earned cash when enjoying a bottle in a restaurant, bar or something you’ve picked up to quaff at home. As such, it’s vital that you like what you drink. Of course, there will be instances when something isn’t quite to your tastes: perhaps an overly oaky chardonnay, or a way too tannic, lip-puckering cabernet sauvignon. That’s just part of the process of finding the style you enjoy – but there’s never a reason to endure faulty wine.