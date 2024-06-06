Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Love fragrant, delicate white wines? Well, you’re in luck – as Perfect Cellar has just discounted a premium sauvignon blanc that makes for the perfect refreshing summer tipple.

Sauvignon blanc is one of the most popular white wine grapes out there, and it’s loved for its ability to walk the line between a sweet, fruity vino, like a Chenin Blanc, and a dryer white, like Chardonnay. Plus, anyone who knows anything about wine will attest that the best place on earth for a good Sav is, of course, New Zealand.

This particular bottle has aromas of ripe, freshly cut citrus fruits and strikes a fine balance between pungent green-veg aromas like bell pepper and snap pea, and sweeter ones such as passion fruit.

It’s also great value for money at less than £20, thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Settlement Heritage Vineyards sauvignon blanc (2022): Was £21.95, now £19.76, Perfectcellar.com

open image in gallery ( Perfect Cellar )

Vinatge: 2022

2022 Grape: Sauvignon blanc

Sauvignon blanc Region: Marlborough

Marlborough ABV: 13 %

The wine hails from Marlborough in New Zealand, which is known for being the largest wine-growing region in the country, famous in particular for its sauvignon blanc.

With aromas of lime and green apple, it boasts slightly more unique flavours of cut grass and garden herbs, which add complexity and depth to its finish. The herbaceous nature of the drink also creates a pleasant intensity and acidity level that, when combined, make for a refreshing and truly thirst-quenching white wine.

After growing up in New Zealand surrounded by vineyards, Settlemen’s owner, Steve Planthaber, began to study chemistry, working for fellow wine producers for more than a decade before moving to Marlborough and starting his own wine brand with partner, Kirsty. You can see this life-long love affair with wine shine through in this wine.

Consider both us and the wine, sold. Pick up a bottle from Perfect Cellar today and indulge in some of the best sauvignon blanc New Zealand has to offer.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

