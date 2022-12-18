Why is the World Cup the greatest sporting event of them all?

The superlatives abound. The World Cup is the greatest sporting event of them all, and by a huge margin. Back in 2018, more than half the world, 3.572 billion people, watched it in some way or another. That compares with 3.05 billion for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and 2.01 billion for the winter Olympics in Beijing this year.

It has more regular followers than any other sport, 3.5 billion compared with 2.5 billion for cricket, 2 billion for field hockey and 1 billion for tennis. And while we won’t know the final tally for the World Cup this year for a bit, we know the 0-0 draw between England and the US was the most watched men’s football match on US television ever. We had an estimate earlier this year from FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, that 5 billion people would watch it and if that proves right then this will indeed be the largest sporting event of all time by a huge margin.

Why? That might seem like a silly question. As Bill Shankly, the great manager of Liverpool put it: “Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that.”