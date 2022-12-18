Argentina fans confident Lionel Messi can deliver World Cup win ahead of France final

Argentina fans are gearing up for the country's World Cup final against France, and they're "confident" that victory is within reach.

"Mbappé is a very good player but he's just human...Messi's not human", one fan joked, while another added: "Messi is more than Mbappé, we all know that...we can't compare them."

If Argentina do win, some suggest it could elevate Lionel Messi above footballing legend Diego Maradona.

However, with two PSG players (Messi and Mbappé) facing off against each other, it's sure to be an interesting match.

