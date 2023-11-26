Met Office predict when snow will hit the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Office has predicted when snow will hit the UK as the nation’s first autumn cold snap of the year continues.

Temperatures again dropped to below-freezing overnight, with parts of Scotland, northern England and Wales seeing temperatures below zero – dropping to minus 5C in parts of Scotland – and many other areas at or close to zero.

Although cloud building from the west through the evening and early on Sunday kept temperatures, particularly in the west, above zero.

The Met Office’s forecast for Thursday as it predicts possible snow beyond mid-week (Met Office)

And, while the Met Office said daytime figures will generally stay low on Sunday, building cloud would result in slightly warmer conditions in the west.

However, it will turn colder again through Monday evening with a return to widespread overnight frosts, said the forecaster.

Then, beyond mid-week, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris, predicted “snow possible over higher ground” - with the “potential for more significant snowfall”, widespread rain and strong winds if a more active weather system arrives from the southwest.

He said: “At present, the most likely outcome beyond mid-week is that rain from the west slowly moves east, with snow possible over higher ground, and a continued risk of showers over eastern parts.

“However, there is a chance that a more active weather system arrives from the southwest, which would bring more widespread rain, stronger winds, and the potential for more significant snowfall should the air over the UK become sufficiently cold ahead of it.”

In fact, snow could hit some areas of the UK as early as Monday.

Ellie Glaisyer, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said it will feel “very chilly” across northern and eastern parts of England during the day on Sunday, with temperatures going no higher than mid-single figures - although cloud and rain in the South West will mean temperatures are much milder, with 9C to 11C expected.

These outbreaks of rain will gradually spread from Northern Ireland and south-west England to the southern half of the country as Sunday progresses. It will be cloudy elsewhere with the best of the sunshine coming in central Scotland.

Temperatures will remain cold on Sunday evening but “not quite as harsh” as those seen over the previous two nights with the risk of frost lower, Ms Glaisyer added, while rain is expected to continue eastward on Sunday night before easing on Monday with brighter skies.

Then, although it is expected to be milder in the south, another cold day could see showers and hill snow affecting parts of Scotland and northeast England.

Mr Harris added: “Either way, a continuation of colder than average conditions seems most likely, more details will become clear over the coming days and, as you would expect, we will be monitoring developments in the forecast closely.”