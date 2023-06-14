When will the UK heatwave end? Met Office gives fresh update

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parts of the UK are currently in the grip of a heatwave as temperatures continued to soar to 30C this week, with even hotter conditions expected ahead.

The hot spell, which began over the weekend, has now met the criteria for a heatwave as temperatures have remained close to 30C in many regions for three consecutive days.

The definition of a heatwave by the Met Office requires three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding the designated heatwave temperature threshold.

This threshold, however, varies across different regions. In Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Northern England and South West England, the threshold is set at 25C, while parts of South East England have a threshold of 28C.

The Met Office has extended the heat-health alert until next week as the forecaster predicts hotter conditions to continue and, with the arrival of humid air, thunderstorms are expected to accompany the heat.

On Wednesday, the forecaster predicted most areas to have a “dry, very warm and generally sunny day” after an initial cloudy start. However, isolated thunderstorms are possible across northern Scotland.

Sunshine and warmth are expected to continue to Thursday, bringing more humidity by the end of the week, with an increased chance of thunderstorms.

This week has so far remained hot and wet, with temperatures reaching a sweltering 30.7C in Porthmadog, Wales on Tuesday. The highest temperature recorded in England this year occurred at Chertsey Water Works in Surrey on Saturday, reaching a scorching 32.2C.

Apart from hot weather, heavy rainfall has also lashed the UK in recent days, resulting in flooding in the Golders Green area of North West London. Several vehicles faced difficulties navigating the waterlogged streets.

Looking ahead, the Met Office's long-range forecast predicts continued hot weather accompanied by thunderstorms.

This summer in the UK is expected to be hotter than normal, though temperatures aren’t yet forecast to break last year’s record-setting levels.

Early signs suggested higher-than-average heat was likely to occur in the UK and across Southern Europe for the rest of the month and the beginning of July, according to climate scientists from the Met Office and the bloc’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Britain baked in scorching heat last July, with temperatures hitting an unprecedented 40.2C in London and setting off fires across the city.

Scientific evidence shows heatwaves are becoming more frequent and extreme due to human-induced climate crisis.

With global temperatures having risen by approximately 1.2C since the beginning of the industrial era, further increases are expected unless significant emission reductions are implemented by governments worldwide.