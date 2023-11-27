Snow forecast - live: Met Office warns of 5cm of UK snow as blizzards hit Europe
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C this week, the Met Office said
The Met Office has said that snow is set to fall in the UK this week as strong blizzards have swept across eastern Europe, causing power cuts and closing schools.
Snow showers are expected in Scotland and the north-east of England from Wednesday and then spread to the south-east of the UK by the end of the week.
Temperatures could dip as low as -8C in the sheltered hills in Scotland and the rest of the country will see frosty weather from Tuesday.
Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said “We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire, however, it may also remain dry.”
It comes as eastern Europe has been hit with strong blizzards and severe snowfall that has already led to the deaths of three people.
What is the Met Office’s forecast for today?
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the forecaster said: A much brighter afternoon on offer for many.
“Some showers around too, mainly along coasts and in western areas Cloudier in the southeast with rain and drizzle.”
