People try to clear snow in front of their car in town of Isperih, Northeast Bulgaria (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has said that snow is set to fall in the UK this week as strong blizzards have swept across eastern Europe, causing power cuts and closing schools.

Snow showers are expected in Scotland and the north-east of England from Wednesday and then spread to the south-east of the UK by the end of the week.

Temperatures could dip as low as -8C in the sheltered hills in Scotland and the rest of the country will see frosty weather from Tuesday.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the forecaster, said “We could see some snow moving into southeastern parts of the UK towards the end of the week, including Hampshire, however, it may also remain dry.”

It comes as eastern Europe has been hit with strong blizzards and severe snowfall that has already led to the deaths of three people.