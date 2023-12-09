Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702111844

UK weather – live: Met Office warns of heavy rain and wind as dozens of flood alerts issued

Forecaster warns up to 80mm of rain could fall in certain parts of the country

Holly Evans
Saturday 09 December 2023 08:50
Comments
<p>Flood warnings have been issued as heavy rain and wind to batter UK </p>

Flood warnings have been issued as heavy rain and wind to batter UK

(PA)

Dozens of weather warnings have been issued across the UK and Ireland as heavy rain and windy conditions threaten to disrupt the start of the weekend.

The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses may experience flooding as up to 80mm of rain falls in some parts of the UK.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.

He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.

“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.

“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.

1702111844

Met Office issue yellow weather warnings across north-west England

The Met Office has issued further yellow weather warnings to cover the north-west of England, which is set to be hit by heavy rain and winds.

The warning remains in place until 3am on Sunday.

Holly Evans9 December 2023 08:50
1702111639

Met Office issues new flood warnings as Britain braces heavy downpour

The UK is bracing for strong winds and more heavy rain this weekend, with the Met Office issuing new weather warnings across most of the country.

Areas near the Irish Sea are being warned they could face gusts of up to 70mph, with sustained windspeeds between 45 and 55mph forecast for the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland.

Part of the UK may also experience flooding with as much as 80mm of rain expected, the forecaster said, as yellow weather warnings were issued for Dorset and Devon, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Read the full article here

Met Office issues new flood warnings as UK braces for heavy downpours

Up to 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts are in place amid 70mph winds

Holly Evans9 December 2023 08:47
1702111542

Welcome to our live blog

Welcome to our live coverage as we bring you all the latest weather updates over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain are set to batter parts of the UK.

Holly Evans9 December 2023 08:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in