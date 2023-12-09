Flood warnings have been issued as heavy rain and wind to batter UK (PA)

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dozens of weather warnings have been issued across the UK and Ireland as heavy rain and windy conditions threaten to disrupt the start of the weekend.

The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses may experience flooding as up to 80mm of rain falls in some parts of the UK.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.

He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.

“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.

“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.