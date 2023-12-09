UK weather – live: Met Office warns of heavy rain and wind as dozens of flood alerts issued
Forecaster warns up to 80mm of rain could fall in certain parts of the country
Dozens of weather warnings have been issued across the UK and Ireland as heavy rain and windy conditions threaten to disrupt the start of the weekend.
The Met Office has warned that homes and businesses may experience flooding as up to 80mm of rain falls in some parts of the UK.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north-east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.
He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.
“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea.
“We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”
The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.
Met Office issue yellow weather warnings across north-west England
The Met Office has issued further yellow weather warnings to cover the north-west of England, which is set to be hit by heavy rain and winds.
The warning remains in place until 3am on Sunday.
Met Office issues new flood warnings as Britain braces heavy downpour
The UK is bracing for strong winds and more heavy rain this weekend, with the Met Office issuing new weather warnings across most of the country.
Areas near the Irish Sea are being warned they could face gusts of up to 70mph, with sustained windspeeds between 45 and 55mph forecast for the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland.
Part of the UK may also experience flooding with as much as 80mm of rain expected, the forecaster said, as yellow weather warnings were issued for Dorset and Devon, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Read the full article here
Met Office issues new flood warnings as UK braces for heavy downpours
Up to 30 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts are in place amid 70mph winds
Welcome to our live blog
Welcome to our live coverage as we bring you all the latest weather updates over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain are set to batter parts of the UK.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies