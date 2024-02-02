✕ Close Met Office morning weather forecast

A blast of cold air from the north is expected to bring snow back to the UK next week as temperatures are expected to plummet to -10C in some areas.

Experts warned that snow will fall in Scotland and even potentially down south as cold air dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” makes its way over the country from Norway

According to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data, the UK will be coldest on 11 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -10C, along with widespread snow cover with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.

Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services told The Independent: “We haven’t got to end of winter yet and next week will be colder. There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.