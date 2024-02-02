UK weather – live: Temperatures to drop to -10C as charts show return of snow
UK map turns deep blue in coming weeks with temperature falling below average
Met Office morning weather forecast
A blast of cold air from the north is expected to bring snow back to the UK next week as temperatures are expected to plummet to -10C in some areas.
Experts warned that snow will fall in Scotland and even potentially down south as cold air dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” makes its way over the country from Norway
According to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data, the UK will be coldest on 11 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -10C, along with widespread snow cover with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.
Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services told The Independent: “We haven’t got to end of winter yet and next week will be colder. There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.
UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
Weather experts have warned that the UK is likely facing its stormiest winter on record as the country has already faced ten named storms with over half of the season still to go.
The storm season begins each year in September and there are usually around six or seven storms in that year.
Since storm naming was introduced in 2015 the furthest through the list the group has got is to number 11, Storm Katie, which impacted the UK in March 2016.
This year’s storm naming season is now just one name away from matching 2015/16’s number of named storms, with over seven months still to go until the list is reset again.
Scotland could see 50-60 mph gales
As the weather takes on a milder tone across the country, relief from persistent rain is on the horizon for the Scottish Highlands.
However, higher grounds are bracing for strong gales ranging between 50-60 mph today, according to Met Office forecast.
“We could see gales for parts of Scotland, as well as some strong gusts of 50-60 mph across the Pennines,” the forecaster wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
UK weather forecast for Friday
The day is set to start on a mild but cloudy note with temperatures climbing higher than the previous days, the Met Office forecast shows. Residents in the west and northwest can expect intermittent rain throughout the day, while brighter intervals are expected in the east and the sheltered areas on the lee side of hills.
Despite the cloudy conditions, temperatures are forecast to remain “very mild”, adding a touch of warmth.
But some gales are expected in parts of Scotland over the higher grounds, the forecaster says.
Jim Dale, senior meteorological consultant at British Weather Services, warned the effects of these storms will only get worse alongside climate change.
In pictures: Huge waves in the Shetland Islands
Earthquake hits parts of UK as locals left fearing ‘car hit house’
An earthquake has struck parts of the UK, leaving locals fearing a car had crashed into their house.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.3 magnitude quake hit the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides at 7.30pm on Monday.
It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre, which was in the north west of the island.
Earthquake hits parts of UK as locals left fearing ‘car hit house’
British Geological Survey says 3.3 magnitude quake hit Isle of Mull in Scotland on Monday evening
Snow expected next week
Following a relatively mild end to January, experts have warned that snow will return to the UK next week as temperatures plummet to -8C in some areas.
Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services told The Independent: “We haven’t got to the end of winter yet and next week will be colder. There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”
According to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data, the UK will be coldest on 10 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -8C.
The maps predict widespread snow cover with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.
Latest weather pictures - spring flowers
Watch: This weekends weather forecast
Tonight’s weather forecast
As Britain prepares to be hit with more snow next week, here’s what to expect tonight, according to the Met Office:
“Cloud increasing from the west overnight, bringing hill fog and outbreaks of rain to northern and western areas, locally heavy at first in the far north. Briefly chilly under clear spells in the southeast. Turning windy, especially in the north.”
