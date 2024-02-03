UK weather – live: Yellow weather warning issued as Met Office forecast return of snow
Cold snap predicted for week ahead as February takes a chilly turn
Met Office morning weather forecast
The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning over the weekend as the UK braces for another spell of snow next week.
The yellow weather warning for rain is expected to affect areas in western Scotland from Sunday at 6pm until 9pm on Monday - bringing travel disruption, power cuts and flooding.
It comes as experts warned that snow will fall in Scotland and even potentially down south as cold air dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” makes its way over the country from Norway.
Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services told The Independent: “We haven’t got to end of winter yet and next week will be colder. There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.
UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
Weather experts have warned that the UK is likely facing its stormiest winter on record as the country has already faced ten named storms with over half of the season still to go.
The storm season begins each year in September and there are usually around six or seven storms in that year.
Since storm naming was introduced in 2015 the furthest through the list the group has got is to number 11, Storm Katie, which impacted the UK in March 2016.
This year’s storm naming season is now just one name away from matching 2015/16’s number of named storms, with over seven months still to go until the list is reset again.
Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
There have been ten named storms already this year with over half of the season left to go
This weekend’s forecast
Good morning and welcome to our live weather updates. For those just joining us, here’s a look at the weekend forecast below:
Saturday:
Staying mostly cloudy and mild in the south with patchy rain mostly in the west. Brighter with sunny spells elsewhere with showers across western Scotland. Windy in the north.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:
Generally mild and rather cloudy into the start of the new week. Rain at times, especially in the north and west, and often windy. Turning colder from the north Tuesday.
Snow expected next week
Following a relatively mild end to January, experts have warned that snow will return to the UK next week as temperatures plummet to -8C in some areas.
Jim Dale, Senior Meteorological Consultant at British Weather Services told The Independent: “We haven’t got to the end of winter yet and next week will be colder. There will be snow in Scotland and the north and potentially in the south.”
According to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data, the UK will be coldest on 10 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -8C.
The maps predict widespread snow cover with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said there will be some hill snow over the weekend and that “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February.
‘Month of contrasts’
January 2024 turned out to be near average in terms of temperature and rainfall for the UK, but it was a month of contrasts.
While there were long cold snaps, storms and heavy rain, the UK also recorded its highest January temperature.
The country had its sixth sunniest January on record, offering a welcome contrast to the previous month.
Storms, temperature extremes, and varied precipitation marked January’s weather, showing how abrupt the UK weather can be.
“Of course, contrasting winter weather in the UK isn’t a new phenomenon,” Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said. “What this January clearly demonstrates is just how abrupt these changes in weather type can be.”
Watch: This weekend’s forecast
The UK is expecting a gloomy and cold first weekend of February as temperatures plummet.
Here’s the Met Office’s weather forecast for the weekend:
Weather forecast for tonight
As the UK heads into a gloomy weekend, here’s the weather forecast for Friday night according to the Met Office:
This Evening and Tonight:
Mild and generally cloudy in the south with patchy rain and drizzle in the west. Clearer and feeling fresher in the north with showers across western Scotland. Staying windy in the north, with gales in places.
170mm of rain to fall over the weekend
Parts of the UK have been told to expect up to 170mm of rain over the weekened, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for Sunday.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, David Hayter said: “There’s likely to be some persistent rain for northern Scotland – perhaps wintry at times for Shetland - on Sunday. The rain will slowly push north through Sunday, before pivoting and then returning south later on Monday.
He added: Some southern parts of the warning area may see a drier interlude for a time on Monday and there is some uncertainly as to how far north the rain gets.
“40-75 mm of rain may fall quite widely in the warning areas, but there is potential for 120-170 mm in the wettest areas, this perhaps most likely in parts of Argyll, Lochaber and Wester Ross.”
The Met Office has said that the north of the UK will see a chance of wintry showers later next week.
It comes as temperatures are expected to plunge across the country as the beginning of February comes with a particularly cold spell.
Stephen Dixon, a spokesperson for Met Office, told The Independent: “For the latter part of next week, there’s a cold flow of air over the UK. In the north, we will see colder conditions with the chance of wintry showers.”
