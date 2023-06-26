For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britons are expected to get a break from sweltering temperatures with mostly breezy weather conditions to start the weekday on Monday.

The highest temperature on Monday will remain below 25C as the weather is expected to be mostly dry but cloudy for southern England.

Elsewhere, it is expected to be a blend of sunny intervals and frequent showers, according to the Met Office.

Certain showers may be intense and long-lasting, particularly during midday hours in certain regions of Scotland. A mild to moderate westerly breeze will be present.

“A fresher feeling day for all, with a mixture of sunshine and showers in the north but largely dry in south. Cloud and rain arriving in the far west later,” the weather agency said.

Temperatures in the South East will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend, but still remain warm.

The fresher weather comes a day after the UK witnessed the joint hottest day of the year so far with the temperature hitting 32.2C in Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

It matched this year’s record set on 10 June in Chertsey, Surrey.

In a cautionary statement, the Met Office urged sun enthusiasts to enjoy the warmth responsibly, following tragic incidents over the weekend.

A teenage girl lost her life after being rescued from the sea and in another incident involved a grass fire that ignited in London.

On Saturday evening, emergency services airlifted the 15-year-old girl and a boy to the hospital from Cleethorpes beach in Lincolnshire.

Humberside Police confirmed the unfortunate passing of the 15-year-old girl after an extensive search operation involving multiple agencies along the coast of Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire.

The boy, on the other hand, has been released from the hospital after receiving necessary medical attention.

Meanwhile, in the northern part of London, the London Fire Brigade dispatched 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters to combat a grass fire on Rammey Marsh in Enfield.

Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: "Stay hydrated and make sure you are wearing sun protection as we have high UV levels.

"Make sure you drink lots of fluid and stay out of the sun.

"Make sure you are not putting any disposable barbecues on any grassland area."

The blast of hot weather as Glastonbury festival-goers flocked to Worthy Farm in Somerset to watch the likes of Sir Elton John and the Arctic Monkeys.