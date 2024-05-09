This organic rosé is the perfect summer wine - get an exclusive IndyBest discount
The sun is shining, evenings are lighter and there are bank holidays aplenty. This can only mean one thing, it’s time for a glass of wine.
Rosé wine comes into its element when the temperatures start to rise as the refreshing pink drink becomes a go-to pick for many of us as we bask in the sun, and with good reason. That being said, some rosé can leave a sickly sweet taste in your mouth, so it’s important to make the righ pick to ensure you get that crisp light and juicy flavour we all know and love. You’ll want something zesty, so look for a bottle with more citrus fruit notes and a complex mix of flavours, rather than just the sweetness of berries.
Another important factor to consider when it comes to picking your summer wine, or any wine for that matter, is, of course, the price. And with that in mind, we’ve found a dazzling tipple that not only tastes great but comes with an exclusive discount.
Thanks to an exclusive discount for The Independent readers from wine merchant Perfect Cellar, you can now snag a generous 10 per cent off this gorgeous bottle of Grenache. Here’s everything you need to know.
Chateau Margui Coteaux Varois en Provence Rose, 2023: Was £22.95, now £20.66, Perfectcellar.com
- Vintage: 2023
- Grape: Grenache
- Region: Provence
- ABV: 12.5%
The nose of this wine is a delicious one, featuring the scents of pomelo and peach, mingling together to form a sumptuous fruit jelly. The wine is incredibly well balanced too, with a higher acidity level from the flavours of pomelo and zest, and it also leaves you with a tropical aftertaste.
While colour preference for rosé can vary from person to person, ranging all the way from fuchsia to practically off-white, the general consensus among wine-lovers is the paler the better. If you agree, then this is the bottle for you, as it’s delicately subtle in colour and decidedly flavourful.
The producers of this wine can trace back their origins to the Roman times, now that’s a wine legacy we can get behind. Set among some of the most beautiful scenery the French region has to offer, they are renowned for their beautiful vineyards and exceptional wines. In 2017 the company was acquired by Skywalker Vineyards, yes the wine company of none other than Star Wars creator George Lucas. And we’re sure this rosé, among the many other wines he produces from vineyards across Italy and California, are simply out of this world.
