At Malvid winery, nestled in Spain’s Rueda region, a fascinating transformation is underway. Since its inception in 2020, Malvid has pivoted from merely growing grapes to crafting its own wines – a move prompted by the global pandemic and evolving market demands. The result? A showcase of local grape Verdejo that offers a tantalising alternative to those familiar favourites: Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio.

Let’s face it – they’ve had their moment in the sun. They’re reliable, refreshing and often the first choices for a crisp white. But if you’re seeking something with a bit more flair, Verdejo is your ticket. Think of Verdejo as the elegant upgrade to those stalwart wines, offering complexity and character that go beyond the usual.

Verdejo, the star of Malvid’s show, hails from the Rueda DO (Denomination of Origin). It’s a grape that brings a delightful twist to the familiar white wine experience. With this northern Spanish grape variety, Sauvignon Blanc’s zesty vibrancy meets a new layer of intrigue. Verdejo doesn’t just echo the citrus and green apple notes you love in Sauvignon Blanc; it adds a subtle, herbaceous touch and a minerally backbone that elevates its game.

And if you’re a fan of Pinot Grigio’s clean, crisp profile, Verdejo offers a similar refreshing bite but with added complexity. Where Pinot Grigio might leave you yearning for a little more, Verdejo steps up with richer flavours and a touch of sophistication. Imagine a wine that still has that bright, citrusy zing but also brings a nuanced herbal quality and a satisfying texture. Like trading in a dependable sedan for a sleek, sporty coupe.

Malvid’s approach to crafting Verdejo is as meticulous as it is innovative. They harvest their grapes at night – a move designed to preserve freshness and enhance the delicate aromatics. This isn’t just about staying cool; it’s about capturing the essence of Verdejo in its most vibrant state. The production process seamlessly blends traditional techniques with modern technology, ensuring that the wine you’re sipping is both authentic and cutting-edge.

The vineyards themselves are a testament to this commitment. Spread across 17 hectares of calcium and magnesium-rich soil between La Seca and Rueda, these 25-year-old Verdejo vines are nurtured with sustainable practices. The result is a wine that’s not only high in quality but also environmentally conscious.

The proof of Verdejo’s prowess is in the accolades. Malvid’s Verdejo has been turning heads and earning medals. The 2021 Selection Crianza on lees has bagged silver at Bacchus 2022 and Bruxelles 2022, and a gold at Civas 2023. The 2022 vintage has similarly dazzled, securing silver at Zarcillo 2023 and another gold at Civas 2023. These awards aren’t just shiny decorations; they’re a testament to Verdejo’s rising prominence in the wine world.

So, if you’re ready to upgrade from the familiar confines of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, Verdejo is your go-to. Malvid’s Verdejo offers a refreshing and complex alternative that promises not just a new taste but an entirely new experience. Dive in, and let this Spanish gem broaden your white wine horizons.

