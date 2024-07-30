Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
At Malvid winery, nestled in Spain’s Rueda region, a fascinating transformation is underway. Since its inception in 2020, Malvid has pivoted from merely growing grapes to crafting its own wines – a move prompted by the global pandemic and evolving market demands. The result? A showcase of local grape Verdejo that offers a tantalising alternative to those familiar favourites: Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio.
Let’s face it – they’ve had their moment in the sun. They’re reliable, refreshing and often the first choices for a crisp white. But if you’re seeking something with a bit more flair, Verdejo is your ticket. Think of Verdejo as the elegant upgrade to those stalwart wines, offering complexity and character that go beyond the usual.
Verdejo, the star of Malvid’s show, hails from the Rueda DO (Denomination of Origin). It’s a grape that brings a delightful twist to the familiar white wine experience. With this northern Spanish grape variety, Sauvignon Blanc’s zesty vibrancy meets a new layer of intrigue. Verdejo doesn’t just echo the citrus and green apple notes you love in Sauvignon Blanc; it adds a subtle, herbaceous touch and a minerally backbone that elevates its game.
And if you’re a fan of Pinot Grigio’s clean, crisp profile, Verdejo offers a similar refreshing bite but with added complexity. Where Pinot Grigio might leave you yearning for a little more, Verdejo steps up with richer flavours and a touch of sophistication. Imagine a wine that still has that bright, citrusy zing but also brings a nuanced herbal quality and a satisfying texture. Like trading in a dependable sedan for a sleek, sporty coupe.
Malvid’s approach to crafting Verdejo is as meticulous as it is innovative. They harvest their grapes at night – a move designed to preserve freshness and enhance the delicate aromatics. This isn’t just about staying cool; it’s about capturing the essence of Verdejo in its most vibrant state. The production process seamlessly blends traditional techniques with modern technology, ensuring that the wine you’re sipping is both authentic and cutting-edge.
The vineyards themselves are a testament to this commitment. Spread across 17 hectares of calcium and magnesium-rich soil between La Seca and Rueda, these 25-year-old Verdejo vines are nurtured with sustainable practices. The result is a wine that’s not only high in quality but also environmentally conscious.
The proof of Verdejo’s prowess is in the accolades. Malvid’s Verdejo has been turning heads and earning medals. The 2021 Selection Crianza on lees has bagged silver at Bacchus 2022 and Bruxelles 2022, and a gold at Civas 2023. The 2022 vintage has similarly dazzled, securing silver at Zarcillo 2023 and another gold at Civas 2023. These awards aren’t just shiny decorations; they’re a testament to Verdejo’s rising prominence in the wine world.
So, if you’re ready to upgrade from the familiar confines of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, Verdejo is your go-to. Malvid’s Verdejo offers a refreshing and complex alternative that promises not just a new taste but an entirely new experience. Dive in, and let this Spanish gem broaden your white wine horizons.
And here’s the icing on the cake: you can snag both the Malvid Verdejo 2022 and the Selección Sobre Lías 2022 at a delightful 20 per cent off in Perfect Cellar’s summer sale, giving you the chance to discover these standout wines and add a touch of Spanish elegance to your collection.
Malvid Verdejo 2022 is making quite the splash, and it’s not hard to see why. With a notable 90 points from James Suckling and a Gold Medal from the Akata Vinos Awards, this wine is strutting its stuff with considerable flair.
In the glass, it’s an eye-catching yellow with greenish hints, a real looker that’s both clean and bright. The nose is where the magic happens – intense and exuberant. Tropical fruit aromas leap out, mingling with lively citrus notes and a whisper of herbal charm. It’s like an exotic fruit salad with a hint of garden herbs, all wrapped up in a glass.
On the palate, this Verdejo doesn’t disappoint. It’s structured and balanced, with a freshness that feels invigorating. The wine’s crisp acidity makes each sip a delight, and that long, fruity finish leaves you craving another taste. It’s a modern twist on the classic Verdejo, with just enough complexity to keep things interesting.
The winemaking process is both meticulous and sustainable. Grapes are harvested under the cover of night to capture their freshest qualities and are fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve their vibrant character. The result is a wine that’s as conscientious as it is delicious.
Malvid Verdejo 2022 is a brilliant example of what this varietal can offer – a refreshing, aromatic experience that stands head and shoulders above the crowd. If you’re looking to elevate your white wine game, this Verdejo should be at the top of your list.
Malvid Verdejo Selección Sobre Lías 2022 is a masterclass in how to elevate a classic grape to new heights. This limited-edition Verdejo, born out of Malvid’s pivot from grape cultivation to winemaking, shows exactly what can be achieved with a touch of creativity and a lot of care.
In the glass, it’s a dazzling straw-yellow with those telltale greenish glints, promising freshness and vibrancy. But it’s on the nose where this wine truly starts to shine. There’s a whole lot going on: think ripe white fruits like pear and apple, mingling effortlessly with aromatic herbs. It’s like a lush, fragrant garden in a glass, with just enough balsamic notes to give it an intriguing edge.
Take a sip, and you’re greeted with a silky texture that’s both elegant and enveloping. The ageing on its lees has worked wonders, adding a creamy richness that lifts the wine beyond the everyday. It’s structured, well-balanced, and manages to deliver a complexity that keeps you coming back for more.
The finish is a triumph – long, smooth and leaving a lasting impression of refined sophistication. It’s clear from the 90 points awarded by the Peñín guide that this Verdejo is not just a flash in the pan. Malvid’s Selección Sobre Lías isn’t just a wine; it’s an experience, offering a perfect blend of elegance and depth. For anyone looking to step up their white wine game, this Verdejo is a superb choice.
It’s clear that Malvid has delivered two standout Verdejos, each offering its own slice of brilliance.
Malvid Verdejo 2022 is your go-to for those laid-back dinners and everyday pleasures. It’s a vibrant and lively option, packed with fresh citrus and tropical fruit that makes it effortlessly versatile. Perfect for pairing with everything from seafood to salads, it’s the kind of wine you’ll want to keep on hand for casual meals or spontaneous gatherings. And with the 20% summer sale discount, you’re getting a top-quality wine at a price that makes everyday indulgence a no-brainer.
Then there’s the Malvid Verdejo Selección Sobre Lías 2022, which is the wine you’ll reach for when you want to add a touch of sophistication to a special occasion. This limited-edition gem is all about complexity and elegance, with its rich texture and layered flavours making it a perfect match for gourmet fare. Whether you’re celebrating a milestone or simply aiming to impress, this Verdejo’s awards and refined profile ensure it will be the highlight of any event.
So, whether you’re after a refreshing, everyday wine or a luxurious choice for special moments, Malvid has got you covered. Dive into these Verdejos, take advantage of the summer sale, and let these Spanish beauties bring a new level of enjoyment to your wine repertoire.
