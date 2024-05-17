Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As barbecue season heats up across the UK, you might be tempted to reach for a refreshing glass of white wine or a crisp rosé. But there’s a dark horse (or should we say dark wine) that will pair far better with your steaks, chops and burgers: Tinazzi’s Vinum Italicum no 3 opera 2021.

Handpicked by the Tinazzi family and masterfully crafted by Gian Andrea Tinazzi, this full-bodied Italian red wine embodies a fusion of tradition and innovation. A blend of Italy’s renowned red grape varieties, it epitomises the essence of Italian winemaking with a modern twist.

Pairing seamlessly with everything from grilled meats like steak or lamb chops to mature cheeses and even pasta dishes, this wine enhances the savoury richness of every bite.

It’s also great value for money for less than £20 – and you can get it for even cheaper thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tinazzi Vinum Italicum no 3 opera, 2021: Was £19.95, now £17.96, Perfectcellar.com

( Perfect Cellar )

Vintage : 2021

: 2021 Grape : Corvina, Primitivo and Nero d’Avola

: Corvina, Primitivo and Nero d’Avola Region : Veneto, Puglia and Tuscany

: Veneto, Puglia and Tuscany ABV: 15%

Upon pouring, the aroma is a blend of mature red fruits, including blackberry and plum, complemented by subtle hints of spice, chocolate and liquorice.

On the palate, this wine reveals its full-bodied character, offering a rich and velvety texture that coats the mouth with luxurious flavours. Dark fruit notes, accompanied by cocoa and a gentle sweetness, create a well-rounded profile that is balanced by a subtle acidity, ensuring a satisfying and elegant finish.

With its long and lingering aftertaste, Tinazzi Vinum Italicum no 3 opera leaves a lasting impression. Whether enjoyed on its own or at your next barbecue, this wine promises to captivate the senses.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription