We’re drinking this Italian red wine at our next barbecue – and it’s reduced
Forget white or rosé – this is what you should be drinking with your steaks
As barbecue season heats up across the UK, you might be tempted to reach for a refreshing glass of white wine or a crisp rosé. But there’s a dark horse (or should we say dark wine) that will pair far better with your steaks, chops and burgers: Tinazzi’s Vinum Italicum no 3 opera 2021.
Handpicked by the Tinazzi family and masterfully crafted by Gian Andrea Tinazzi, this full-bodied Italian red wine embodies a fusion of tradition and innovation. A blend of Italy’s renowned red grape varieties, it epitomises the essence of Italian winemaking with a modern twist.
Pairing seamlessly with everything from grilled meats like steak or lamb chops to mature cheeses and even pasta dishes, this wine enhances the savoury richness of every bite.
It’s also great value for money for less than £20 – and you can get it for even cheaper thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.
Tinazzi Vinum Italicum no 3 opera, 2021: Was £19.95, now £17.96, Perfectcellar.com
- Vintage: 2021
- Grape: Corvina, Primitivo and Nero d’Avola
- Region: Veneto, Puglia and Tuscany
- ABV: 15%
Upon pouring, the aroma is a blend of mature red fruits, including blackberry and plum, complemented by subtle hints of spice, chocolate and liquorice.
On the palate, this wine reveals its full-bodied character, offering a rich and velvety texture that coats the mouth with luxurious flavours. Dark fruit notes, accompanied by cocoa and a gentle sweetness, create a well-rounded profile that is balanced by a subtle acidity, ensuring a satisfying and elegant finish.
With its long and lingering aftertaste, Tinazzi Vinum Italicum no 3 opera leaves a lasting impression. Whether enjoyed on its own or at your next barbecue, this wine promises to captivate the senses.
