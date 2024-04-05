Love these high street wines? Get 10% off these better bottles from Perfect Cellar

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We’ve all been there. Your boss has been a d**k all day and the weekend is way too far away for you to blow off steam. All you want is to sit in front of the TV, binge-watch your favourite guilty pleasure TV series and make your meal-prepped dinner that bit less depressing. The answer? An £8 bottle of Campo Viejo Rioja from the supermarket on your way home.

Or maybe you’re heading to a friend’s house, fully aware that the evening’s agenda is more about getting tipsy than appreciating the nuances of winemaking, so you opt for the cheapest, most palatable bottle you can find. Maybe a £7 La Vieille Ferme Rosé. Pink will make it seem fancy.

But what if I told you there’s a whole world of wines beyond the mass-produced, supermarket shelves that offer quality without breaking the bank?

The wines you find lining the aisles of supermarkets are typically mass-produced, where quantity and commercials reign supreme, often at the expense of quality. These wines are churned out by machines, with little human touch involved in the winemaking process.

Ever wondered how that young wine magically tastes like it’s been aged in oak barrels for years? Well, the secret lies in oak chips, thrown in to macerate for a few weeks, imparting those desired oak flavours.

Moreover, to ensure consistency across vintages, additives are liberally employed to mask any imperfections that might arise due to variations in weather or other natural factors.

But perhaps the most striking difference lies in ownership. Rarely are these wines produced by the original families who founded the wineries. In fact, some of them aren’t even real wineries but merely names slapped onto bottles. Instead of owning vineyards, they source grapes from various growers, making quality control a Herculean task given the vast quantities involved.

Now, let’s talk about the price tag. Supermarket wines are all about volume, sacrificing margins to meet the ever-increasing pressure to keep prices low. On the flip side, wines crafted by independent winemakers, who own and tend to their vineyards, often come with a slightly higher price tag but offer superior quality.

To truly understand the value of a bottle of wine, let’s break it down. Consider a bottle of red wine with 13% alcohol by volume (ABV). Subtracting excise duty, VAT, packaging and transportation costs from the retail price gives us the true value of the wine.

For instance, a £5 bottle of wine would break down as follows:£5 – £2.35 (excise duty) – £0.84 (VAT) – £0.70 (packaging) – £0.30 (transportation) = £0.81

And mind you, this calculation doesn’t even include the seller’s margin.

In contrast, a £15 bottle of wine would look like this:£15 – £2.35 – £2.50 – £0.70 – £0.30 = £9.15

Factor in a typical margin for an independent wine merchant (20-35%) or a restaurant (60-80%), and you begin to understand the true value proposition of higher-priced wines.

So, the next time you reach for that familiar bottle in the supermarket, consider stepping out of your comfort zone and exploring the world of wines beyond the high street.

These are some of the savvy swaps we suggest, and the good news is Independent readers can get 10% off. Just click through the link.

( Perfect Cellar )

This Rioja Tinto is a remarkable wine earning 92 points from Decanter. Crafted by a modern style, family-run winery, it offers exceptional value for its complexity and style. This blend of Tempranillo, Grenache, Mazuelo and Graciano is aged for eight months in American and French oak barrels, resulting in a full-bodied, silky smooth wine with layers of fruit and spice. Its intense ruby-red colour hints at the vibrant flavour within, with aromas of red berries, liquorice, blackcurrants and spices. On the palate, it delivers a varietal flavour with a long, lingering aftertaste of fresh fruit. Recognised by wien critics and publications alike, this wine stands out for its character, freshness and astonishing value.

BUY NOW

( Perfect Cellar )

Crafted by the family-owned Dornier winery nestled in the Golden Triangle area of Stellenbosch’s upper Blaauwklippen Valley, this Bordeaux blend reflects the estate’s commitment to premium quality wines with minimal intervention, allowing the unique terroir to shine through. A symphony of blackcurrant and liquorice flavours delights the sense, while the refined palate reveals notes of blackberry, cassis, dark cherry and a touch of cedar, all wrapped in silky tannins. Comprising 61.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, with contributions from Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Merlot, and aged for 18 months in French oak, this wine embodies complexity and finesse. Dornier’s reverence for tradition coupled with their pursuit of excellence makes Donatus Red a true expression of South African winemaking mastery.

BUY NOW

( Perfect Cellar )

Folc Dry English Rose is a vibrant and lively expression of English winemaking excellence. Crafted from a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay, Bacchus, Reichensteiner, Schonburger and Dornfelder grapes sourced from family-run vineyards in Kent and East Sussex, this rose has consistently garnered accolades. In 2021, it clinched a Gold at the Independent English Wine Awards and stood out as one of the only two medalists for still English rose at the International Wine and Spirits Competition, followed by two silver medals from WineGB and the International Wine Challenge. The streak continued in 2022 with three more medals at the Harpers Wine and Spirits competition, including the prestigious “Star of Kent” award, making it the highest-scoring still English rose in the country. With its refreshing notes of peach, raspberry and red apple, Folc Dry English Rose is a delightful companion for sunny picnics and BBQs, embodying the essence of community and celebration.

BUY NOW

( Perfect Cellar )

Bonvalet Epopee Champagne NV, adorned with a prestigious gold medal from Gilbert et Gaillard, embodies the remarkable journey of Champagne Bonvalet, a Maison de Champagne born from a wild dream. Crafted by Guillaume, the first cuvee ‘Epopee’, symboldises the incredible adventure still unfolding today. This Champagne blends the iconic grape varieties of the region – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier – resulting in a wonderfully fresh and mineral cuvee. Delicate aromas of pear and elderflower dance on the palate, accompanied by a deep golden hue and long string of fine bubbles. With meticulous attention to quality, Bonvalet ensures that each sip reflects the unique terroir of Champagne. Certified with both HVE and VDC, their sustainable production methods protect biodiversity, limit carbon footprint and uphold the essence of the wines’ origins. This Champagne is a testament to passion, dedication and the pursuit of excellence in every bottle.

BUY NOW

( Perfect Cellar )

This Malbec presents a classic Argentian expression of this beloved varietal, crafted by the esteemed Bodegas Santa Ana. Sourced from high-quality vineyard sites with low-yielding vines, hand-harvested to ensure optimum quality, this Reserve Malbec epitomises Santa Ana’s commitment to excellence. Its intense red colour with elegant violet hints sets the stage for a sensory journey. Sweet aromas of blackberries and plums intertwine with subtle vanilla notes, leading to a palate of good structure and velvety texture. Soft tannins and a long aftertaste complete the experience. With a dedication to tradition and technology harmonised since its founding 1891 by Don Luis Tirasso, Bodegas Santa ana continues to innovate, ensuring their wines are celebrated for their quality on both national and international stages.

BUY NOW

The Ned Sauvignon Blanc (£11.99, Waitrose) – Mohua Sauvignon Blanc, was £14.95, now £13.46

( Perfect Cellar )

Awarded an impressive 90 points by Decanter, this Sauvignon Blanc showcases the essence of New Zealand’s Marlborough region. Sourced from three premium sub-regions within the Wairau Valley, each contributing distinct characteristics, this Sauvignon Blanc is a delight for the senses. The cool climate allows for a prolonged ripening period, intensifying flavours and ensuring a naturally crisp acidity. Bursting with aromas of citrus, grapefruit and peach, the palate offers a tantalising blend of gooseberry, passionfruit and melon. Iconically Sauvignon, it boasts richness in flavour and texture, impeccably balanced with silky length. Produced by Peregrine Vineyard Estates, where organic farming is paramount, Mohua Sauvignon Blanc embodies a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. A must-try for any Sauvignon Blanc enthusiast, this wine epitomises the quality and character of Marlborough’s renowned terroir.

BUY NOW

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

For true vino-lovers, enjoy 50 per cent off this monthly wine subscription