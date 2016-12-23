9 best alcohol-free beers

Alcohol-free beers have had a bad rap over the years – accused of being bland, tasteless or at worst, downright unpalatable. But new brewing techniques, and the eagerness and skill of the craft brewing scene are moving things forward.

Whether you’re taking a break from the sauce after a full-on festive break, or there are health issues at play, there are a number of reasons why you may want to opt for an alcohol-free beer. But if they’re underwhelming, what’s the point?

That’s why in our taste test, we’re looking for beers that actually taste like beer, and that give you the enjoyable experience and satisfying depth of flavour you’re used to, just minus the alcohol. Not possible?

Well, let us be clear. Some of these beers do have a trace alcohol content, up to 0.5% in fact. Whereas alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers are most commonly made by brewing a beer as normal, and then extracting as much of the alcohol as possible – a process which can adversely impact the taste – some brewers are now brewing alcohol-free beers to begin with meaning that in theory, less flavour is stripped out.

And now craft brewers are joining the fray, with world-renowned names such as Mikkeller (absent from this list due to a lack of availability) working on producing alcohol-free brews that don’t feel like a compromise.

All this means that if you’re looking for an alcohol-free beer, things have just got a lot more interesting. Here is our round-up of the best.

1. Big Drop Chocolate Milk Stout, 0.5%: £29.98 for 12 x 330ml, Dry Drinker

There’s a couple of things that make the Big Drop Brewing Co stand out. Firstly, it claims to be the UK’s first brewing company dedicated exclusively to making the beers below 0.5% ABV. And secondly, in a sea of lagers and wheat beers, here is a non-alcoholic stout. But here’s another point of difference. Instead of brewing a beer to full strength and then taking the booze away, Big Drop brews to 0.5% (or as founder Rob Fink puts it, “not much more alcohol than an overly ripe banana”) to keep the character of the beer intact. Yeah, technicalities – what does it taste like? There’s a lovely coffee toasted malt nose, with a warmth you usually don’t find in alcohol-free products. There’s not an overwhelming chocolate taste, instead it’s more akin to a decent stout with a balanced complexity and layers of toasty flavour. And with a lovely thick body, this beer tastes pretty close to the “real thing”. Worth the premium pricing.

2. Nix Zero Premium Wheat Beer, 0%: £15 for 12 x 330ml, West Beer

Glasgow brewer West claims to be the only one in the UK to brew all its beers to German Purity Laws of 1516, though we’re sure there are those who would dispute that. That means only four basic ingredients (water, malt, hops and yeast) are used. To create Nix, West brews its wheat beer to “time-honoured” German traditions before “gently” removing the alcohol at the end, leaving the flavour intact. Are they right? Well, this beer pours nicely, keeps its head, and has that lovely chewy, bubble-gum, banana and clove smell you’d expect from a true Hefeweizen. Low-alcohol beers can tend to be a little watery, but this holds together well, with a huge, expansive mouthfeel. And although there’s a slight vinegar note, this is still an impressive beer. Look out for the brand’s non-alcoholic lager too.

3. Estrella Damm Free, 0%: £5 for 6 x 250ml, South Down Cellars

As a big fan of the beer of Barcelona’s lager, we were expecting big things from its alcohol-free version. The standard lager is brewed to an original recipe from 1876, and is a quality beer with a bit of bite. This beer is made to the same recipe as its full-strength counterpart, with the alcohol removed using “vacuum distillation”, a process it claims doesn’t change the taste of the beer in any way. This is a pretty faithful version of the original, with the lack of a little warmth being the only clue there’s no alcohol in here. Bubbly, with a lot of taste and complexity, including a slight lemon note, you really could drink this without knowing it was booze-free. Which surely is the point?

4. BrewDog Nanny State, 0.5%: £1.29 for 330ml, Tesco

This Scottish brewer, known as much for its radical publicity stunts as its award-winning beers, has also been very vocal about bad beer. BrewDog hates it. A lot. Instead, it likes, as the bottle label declares, “beer with a soul and purpose” – or if you like, “beer that actually tastes of something”. So, have they managed to pull it off when it comes to the trickiest of beers to give a satisfying depth of flavour to? This ale is packed with hops (including Centennial, Amarillo, Columbus, Cascade, and Simcoe), meaning that you definitely get that depth of flavour, with a little citrus punch, and a slight hit of lemon, and icing sugar on the nose. However, this disappears quickly and after packing its initial punch, this beer feels a little thin. Having said that, it’s still very flavoursome.

5. Erdinger Weizen Alkoholfrei, 0.5%: £1.29 for 500ml, Waitrose

As German brewer Erdinger has been making its Bavarian wheat beer for over 130 years now, it should know a thing or two about perfecting that gorgeous, banana-like taste and aroma you expect. This version does deliver that sweet, banana aroma, and certainly, you get that full-rounded taste at first. However, the beer is pretty thin, meaning the taste disappears quickly. And there is a very grainy, cereal undertone, meaning it tastes slightly unfinished. However, we don’t mind those malty notes too much. Not as strong as some of the other on our list, but there’s enough here to keep things interesting.

6. Schneider Weisse Mein Alkoholfreies Tap 3, 0.5%: £1.69 for 500ml, Amazon

Another German wheat beer – what can we say? Those guys know what they’re doing (though this beer is curiously marketed in its homeland as an after-sports drink. Each to their own). Anyway, to the taste – as this hails from one of the most renowned wheat beer brewers in Germany, you’d expect it to be good. There’s some beautiful toasted notes on the nose, followed by a little burnt sugar. And while initially a little sour, this rounds out to a very smooth and full-tasting wheat beer with some clove spice and slight maltiness. Most impressive is the thick mouthfeel and body. This beer holds and keeps its bubbles.

7. M&S Low Alcohol Czech Lager, 0.5%: £30 for 20 x 500ml, M&S

Brewed by Prague brewer Staropramen, this lager uses Saaz hops and sticks pretty closely to the pilsner style taste-wise with a herbal, slightly lemony note, and decent carbonation. However, the consistency feels a little thin, as although it has body at first, this quickly dissipates. But if standard lagers are your thing, you’ll have no issues with this. It’s a good as any of its alcoholic counterparts.

8. Franziskaner Alkoholfrei, 0.5%: £1.99, Beer Hawk

This previous World Beer Award-winner stays close to its boozy wheat beer equivalent, delivering citrus, banana and spice. Though the flavour was there, what really impressed about this beer was its full mouthfeel. With many alcohol-free beers being a little thin, this one managed to feel big and expansive when sipped, with a lively amount of carbonation. There’s some chewy, slightly toasted notes that feel a little out of place, and the aroma is a little bland, but they’re small faults in what is a really satisfying brew.

Available from January

9. Carlsberg 0.0%: £2 for 4 x 275ml, Ocado

Beer snobs may have something to say about this beer’s inclusion in our list, but it’s earned its place. It aims to give you the same sharpness and “refreshment” of Carlsberg’s mainstay lager. And we think it manages it. There’s a tart, slightly sour nose with a slightly odd banana taste a first, but it really does stay true to the original. So if you’re just looking for something light-tasting and refreshing, then this might be the one for you.

The Verdict: Alcohol-free beers

Big Drop’s Stout is so good, you’d hardly know you weren’t drinking an alcoholic version. But if dark beers aren’t to your taste, grab a couple of bottles of the Nix lager or wheat beers.

