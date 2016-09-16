13 best kids' pyjamas

As the nights draw in, kids will want to ditch their summer nighties and PJs and opt for something warmer and cosier instead. Read on to find the best of the bunch for the colder seasons ahead.

1. Rockin’ Baby Racoon Appique PJ Set: £20, Rockin’ Baby

These are marketed as boys’ pyjamas, but we can’t see why little girls wouldn’t love them too. The racoon print is delightful and the cosy cotton stays soft, even after lots of wear. Check out the others in the range too – there are various designs. 18 months to 10 years.

Buy now

2. Cyberjammies Up and Away Woven Pyjamas: £22.50, Cyberjammies

We’re not sure too many teenagers will willingly adorn these, but for younger kids this adorable set is both fun and colourful. The comfort value is high, not least thanks to the soft fabric and elasticated waistband. Be sure to wash them inside out. Four to 13 years.

Buy now

3. Boden Long Pyjama Set: from £29.50, Boden

These are pretty without being twee and will appeal to all ages, thanks to the timeless tartan pattern of the bottoms and the simple grey vest top. The brushed flannel of the bottoms is soft and stretchy and the top is comfy and true to size. Four to 16 years.

Buy now

4. Hatley Happy Owl Pyjamas: £22, John Lewis

Hatley is a winner with most little ones, thanks to the nature-inspired designs and well-made clothing. These owl-themed PJs are particularly soft and wash like a dream – looking like new even after lots of goes in the washing machine. Two to 12 years.

Buy now

5. Sargent Smith Custom Stegosaurus Pyjamas: £26, NHM Shop

Kids will love the fact these PJs will allow them to transform their own name into that of a dinosaur. Their date of birth appears on the set too, with the prefix of “snoring since”, “slumbering since” or “discovered in”. 18 months to eight years.

Buy now

6. Vertbaudet Girls’ Jersey Pyjamas: £13, Vertbaudet

We’re not entirely convinced kids will get the play-on-words relating to that good old American expression, ‘Have a nice day,’ but they’ll love these PJs anyway, including the pretty bow on the top and super-stretchy bottoms. 18 months to 15 years.

Buy now

7. John Lewis Baby Striped Woven Pyjamas: from £14, John Lewis

The mere sight of these pyjamas is enough to make us turn broody. The adorable and traditional styling makes the set a lovely gift, and as they’re made from pure cotton, they are kind on young skin. Three months to three years.

Buy now

8. Polarn O. Pyret Baby Friendly Ghost Pyjamas: £24, John Lewis

This Swedish brand has been making baby clothing for over four decades, with the aim of giving tinytots the freedom to move around in comfort, rather than trussing them up. We love this ghost-themed set that’s made from a cosy cotton blend. One to two years.

Buy now

9. Mothercare Aeroplane Pyjamas 2-Pack: from £15, Mothercare

This is a bargain for two pairs of really well-made, mix-and-match pyjamas with a lovely aeroplane theme. The soft cotton, ribbed cuffs and elasticated waist means they’re never itchy or uncomfortable and they wash well. Nine months to 10 years.

Buy now

10. Littlebird by Joules Vegetable Pyjamas: from £13, Mothercare

The Little Bird label by Jools Oliver (wife of Jamie, now on baby number five) has quite a following, thanks to the traditional unisex designs that are inspired by memories of growing up in the Seventies. These vegetable PJs don’t disappoint and are super-soft too. Nine months to eight years.

Buy now

11. New Look Teens Besties Stripe Pyjama Set: £12.99, New Look

This set is aimed at teenagers, although the smallest size fits kids as young as nine and we found they loved them every bit as much as adolescent girls. More suited to kids who tend to get hot during the night, they’re nice and cool, but still cosy for the winter months. Nine to 16 years.

Buy now

12. Next Plum Check Pyjamas: from £22, Next

PJs like this are sold by expensive designer labels at over twice the cost – and that’s just for one pair. Our advice is to snap up these mix-and-match pairs. They’re really soft too. Shame they don’t make them in bigger sizes. Three to 11 years.

Buy now

13. Monsoon Edward Knight Flannel Pyjamas: from £22, Monsoon

Pyjamas don’t get much cosier than these flannel ones and little boys will love the theme of knights, London Beefeaters and monkeys. There’s other nightwear in the range too, including t-shirt style PJs and dressing gown too, although these traditional ones are our favourite. Two to 10 years.

Buy now

Verdict

Cyberjammies Up and Away Woven Pyjamas are cheery and well-made, although it’s a bit of a pain that you have to remember to wash them inside out. Meanwhile, the Rockin’ Baby Racoon Appique PJ Set ticks every box when it comes to comfort, fun factor and washability.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing