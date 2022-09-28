Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Frankie Boyle jokingly hails Boris Johnson as ‘a stabilising force’ as pound flails

Scottish comedian made the quip on Twitter amid mounting anger towards Liz Truss’s government

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:56
Comments
Top economist questions Kwasi Kwarteng's 'raging incompetence' over mini-Budget

Comedian Frankie Boyle has aimed a dig at the UK government over the ongoing economic crisis.

The value of the pound dropped to a record low earlier this week, following a mini-Budget announcement by Liz Truss’s new Conservative government.

On Wednesday 28 September, the Bank of England announced it would intervene to stabilise the bond market amid warnings it was becoming “close to untradeable” due to volatility.

Boyle joked on Twitter: “Quite something when you realise that Boris Johnson was a stabilising force.”

“On the bright side, by the time your first three-grand gas bill arrives it’ll be roughly the price of a pint,” he quipped in a follow-up tweet.

Recommended

Boyle’s second joke alluded to the impending energy crisis set to hit the UK this winter.

Two months ago, Boyle was cleared by Ofcom over comments he made about Boris Johnson on the Channel 4 comedy series The Last Leg.

In July, host Adam Hills asked the comedian if he had anything nice to say to the outgoing prime minister, prompting Boyle to reply that Johnson looked “like someone injected Hitler’s DNA into a panna cotta”, adding that he hoped that “vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag [Johnson] screaming into hell”.

Despite a small number of complaints about the comments, the broadcasting regulator found no wrongdoing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in