Frankie Boyle cleared by Ofcom over Boris Johnson joke on The Last Leg

Frankie Boyle has been cleared by Ofcom over comments he made on Channel 4 show The Last Leg about Boris Johnson.

In July, when host Adam Hills asked the comedian if he had anything nice to say to the outgoing prime minister, Boyle said that Johnson looked “like someone injected Hitler’s DNA into a panna cotta” and he hoped that “vent opens up in the ground and clawed hands drag [Johnson] screaming into hell.”

The media regulator received 11 complaints about Boyle’s remarks, but has confirmed that it will not take any action.

Sign up to our newsletters.