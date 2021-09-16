He has “anthracite eyes”, “a road driller’s biceps”, the “brooding power of Marlon Brando”, and the “faintly arrogant charm that was the lethal chemistry of the late Errol Flynn”. This was how a very shaken and stirred Daily Mirror journalist reacted to the casting of Sean Connery as James Bond.

It’s 60 years now since the then 31-year-old Scottish actor signed on to play the main role in the new series of James Bond films in November 1961. He was to be paid a modest fee of £6,000 for Dr No, which was to start shooting in Jamaica early the following year.

From the outset, Connery’s Bond was incorrigible, chatting up Miss Moneypenny (Lois Maxwell) and then refusing to take her to dinner (“M would have me court-martialled for misuse of government property”), flirting outrageously, firing off double entendres and insisting throughout that his intentions were “strictly honourable” when they were so obviously quite the reverse. At moments of maximum danger, he always had that glint in his eye and he was still an inveterate snob. When the henchmen of Dr No (Joseph Wiseman) apprehend him, he famously grabs a bottle from the table to protect himself. “That’s a Dom Perignon ’55. It would be a pity to break it,” Dr No chides him. “I prefer the ’53 myself,” Bond engages in his usual one-upmanship.