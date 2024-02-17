Baftas 2024 – live: Hollywood stars descend upon London as awards ceremony approaches
The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.
In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).
The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.
This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.
Find all of the Bafta 2024 updates below
'Bafta’s 2024 nominations list was full of snubs that make no sense’
Louis Chilton writes that the nominations list contains some surprises, but also some major snubs:
Bafta nominations 2024: The full list of films in contention, from Oppenheimer to Zone of Interest
The full list of Bafta 2024 nominations
David Tennant on the Bafta hosting lesson he learnt from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes disaster
David Tennant has revealed one of the biggest hosting no-nos he gleaned from Jo Koy’s Golden Globes presenting disaster.
Things are warming up....
When and how to watch the ceremony
Sunday’s ceremony will begin live in London at 4pm GMT, with an edited version being shown once it is concluded at 7pm GMT. However, you will be able to stream red carpet coverage from content creator Zainab Jiwa, starting at 2.30pm GMT, on the Baftas’ TikTok channel.
Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will also be covering the red carpet simultaneously, which viewers can tune in to on the Bafta’s YouTube livestream.
A televised version of the film awards will be available to watch on BBC One. It will also be available to stream on iPlayer and BritBox.
For those outside of the UK, you can check the Baftas website to find alternative broadcasters. But don’t forget to check your local listing, as transmission times may vary.
Prince William will reportedly attend ceremony amid his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery
Prince William will reportedly be in attendance at the Sunday ceremony even amid his wife Princess Kate’s recovery from abdominal surgery.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have typically attended the star-studded event together. However, as the latter remains in recovery, she will join William, according to British tabloid Express.
In the immediate weeks following Kate’s operation, William had taken time off to support his family. He more recently returned to attend to his Royal duties as his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer last month.
Who and what won big last year?
Last year’s Baftas were held away from the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in seven years, with all the action taking place at London’s Southbank Centre, with Richard E Grant on hosting duties.
Going into the 2024 ceremony, German-language war drama, All Quiet on the Western Front, led the nominations with a whopping 14 nods.
And surprise surprise, the World War 1 epic directed by Edward Berger, took home the most trophies (7 total), including Best Picture and Best Director.
Bafta 2024 predictions
Thanks to Letterboxd, we can all fill out our very own Bafta 2024 prediction ballots.
Who will be presenting the iconic gold face trophies?
Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant and Gillian Anderson are among the most recent Bafta presenters confirmed.
Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Daryl McCormack, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell will also present.
