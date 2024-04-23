Deadpool fans are freaking out after spotting dead Marvel superhero in new trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine released yesterday has fans going through it frame by frame for hidden clues – and they’ve found someone worth freaking out about.

Starring actor and Wrexham owner, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, the trailer shows Wolverine teaming up with Deadpool, who has been recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority seen in television series Loki.

But one particular shot, showing a giant version of Ant-Man’s helmet opening up to reveal a skull, has fans both alarmed and curious.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Trailer

It appears that Cassandra Nova, evil twin sister of X-men leader Charles Xavier, will be using the Ant-Man corpse to set up her headquarters.

Plenty have brought up the fact that the helmet looks similar to Ant-Man’s costume from 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, wondering what sequence of events led to this.

Fans have speculated that the storyline will draw from the comics’ 2009 “Old Man Logan” storyline. A fan even uploaded a particular panel from the comic where Ant-Man’s skeleton can be seen, helping fans’ fill in some blanks on where the plot might head.

In the original story, Hank Pym/Giant-Man was killed by the Red Skull, and his remains became a landmark for a town called Pym Falls, which was built around his skeleton in Connecticut.

However, Ant-Man’s skeleton isn’t the only thing that has taken over social media. Several eagle-eyed fans found characters from previous films, including Azazel from X-Men: First Class, Lady Deathstrike from X2, Pyro from X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand, and Toad from X-Men: Days of Future Past.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe famous for its cameos, fans are excited about who else will show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, and one of the guesses is Wong from Dr Strange. Ryan Reynolds’s Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine jump through an inter-dimensional portal, similar to the portals seen in Endgame and Dr Strange, prompting fans to wonder who opened the gateway and where it took the characters.

The film will be released on 26 July 2024, and will mark the ninth time Jackman has played Wolverine, with his last appearance occurring in 2017’s Logan, which was billed as the actor’s swansong in the role.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be set before the events of Logan.