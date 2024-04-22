First look at Deadpool and Wolverine in new teaser

A new teaser offers fans a first look at Deadpool and Wolverine.

Starring actor and Wrexham owner, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, the 41-second clip dropped ahead of the full trailer due for release on Monday, 22 April.

Narrated by Deadpool, the teaser features old X-Men footage.

“Look, eventually, you’re going to hang up the claws and it’s going to make a lot of people very sad,” Deadpool says.

“But one day, your old pal Wade’s gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes."

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in UK cinemas on 25 July 2024.