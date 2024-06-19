Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a film from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the one or two films or TV shows they think fits this bracket. Joel Edgerton made his pick in the thid installment of the series.

Edgerton is an Australian actor, writer and director, who burst onto the Hollywood scene after starring in Star Wars films Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

His other roles since then include crime thriller Animal Kingdom (2010), the MMA drama Warrior (2011), co-starring Tom Hardy, and Baz Luhrmann's F Scott Fitzgerald adaptation The Great Gatsby (2013).

The actor, who is promoting new film The Boys in the Boat, also won acclaim for his villainous role in Barry Jenkins’ 2022 Prime video series The Underground Railroad.

But find out which film Egderton went to bat for in the video interview above.