Nicolas Cage’s son Weston Cage Coppola has been arrested in Los Angeles for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking his mother, Christina Fulton.

Weston, 33, was quickly bailed out on a $150,000 bond.

The Sun reports that an LAPD spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Weston Cage Coppola was arrested today for assault with a deadly weapon.

“He was arrested by LAPD’s 77th Division.”

The arrest is reported to be in connection with an incident that took place in April.

The Independent has contacted the LAPD as well as Cage and Weston’s representatives for comment.

On May 6, Fulton addressed the alleged attack in a statement, telling People: “Weston and I had no argument prior to the incident.

Nicolas Cage with his son Weston Coppola Cage at the premiere of ‘Running with the Devil’ in 2019 ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images )

“On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston’s best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis.”

Fulton said she “acted swiftly to ensure [Weston’s] safety.”

“Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental-health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience,” she continued.

“I have always supported helping my son with his mental-health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.”

It was reported at the time that the pair had become involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical. LAPD said at the time that a “battery report was taken.”

Weston is the eldest of Nicolas Cage’s three children. He also shares son Kal-El Cage, 18, with ex-wife Alice Kim and daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage with his fifth wife Riko Shibata.

Weston is a musician and actor who fronted two metal bands, Eyes of Noctum and Arsh Anubis.

He made his acting debut alongside his father in 2005’s Lord of the War, playing a helicopter mechanic.

In 2015, Cage described his eldest son as “the total artist.”

“He can do things I dream about doing … compose music, sing, act, sculpt and cook and now he is a loving father,” he told People. “To see my son with my grandson is as close to a sense of blissful completion I ever had.”

In 2017, Coppola was arrested after a DUI and hit-and-run in Los Angeles. He has been open about his battles with substance abuse and journey to sobriety, saying in 2015: “It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave.”