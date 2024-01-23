✕ Close Oppenheimer trailer

The Oscars 2024 nominations are on the cusp of being announced in Hollywood.

On Tuesday (23 January), the latest round of nominations will be revealed during a live stream hosted by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer) in Los Angeles.

The movies, actors, directors and writers in contention will be named from 1.30pm GMT – that’s 8.30am EST – one week after the Bafta nods were announced in the UK.

Films expected to be in contention for awards include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rival Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and will take place on 10 March. They will be streamed live in the UK on ITV.

