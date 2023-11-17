Martin Lewis breaks silence on This Morning presenting rumours

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Martin Lewis has shut down “hilarious” rumours about presenting on ITV’s This Morning full-time.

The Money Saving Expert put chatter to rest once and for all after taking to social media to share his thoughts.

The daytime programme is currently looking for full-time presenters after the departure of longtime hosts, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Lewis, who currently appears on Good Morning Britain, This Morning and The Martin Lewis Money Show took to Instagram Threads to explain his disinterest in daily presenting roles.

“A few stories have appeared that I am bookies favourite to take over as presenter of This Morning. Hilarious!,” he said.

“If anyone put money on that they’d lose it. A) I’ve rightly not been sounded out in any way at all.

“B) In any case I would and have rejected all daily presenting gigs, I’m already over full time with MSE and my show etc.

“C) Id be crap at it (the lighter side especially) and wouldn’t put me or you through it, there’s far better out there. So to the bookies... move on. Nowt to see here,” he added.

And of course, Lewis fans had a lot to say about it…

“You do a grand job, although if you’re looking for a change I would fancy you for ‘Minister for Common Financial Sense,’” one user quipped.

Another user said: “To be fair you’re better than most on it.”

“You are good at anything. We all love you,” said another fan.

Bringing a change to viewer’s screens, TV Presenter Cat Deeley,47, made her first appearance as a guest presenter on Monday (13 November) on the show after 20 years.

(PA)

It has not yet been confirmed if Deeley will be a permanent host on the show, but the So You Think You Can Dance presenter was met with much praise after her first show with Rylan Clark.

Hoping the star will stay on permanently, one fan posted on X/Twitter: "I haven’t watched This Morning in years because it just didn’t feel genuine anymore. What a difference having @catdeeley sat on that sofa has made.”

A second user said: "Cat, great to see you back in the big time again! Hope you get the gig long term. Deserve it."

ITV has said Deeley and Clark will host the show together on Monday and Tuesday.

Deeley will also host with Craig Doyle on Wednesday, followed by Alison Hammond and Doyle on Thursday.

Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will host the show together as usual on Friday.