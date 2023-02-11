The Brits 2023 live updates: Aitch wins Best Rap over Stormzy and Dave
Mo Gilligan is hosting the awards ceremony for a second time
The biggest night in British music is finally here – the 2023 Brit awards.
For the first time ever, this year’s event is taking place on a Saturday night (11 February).
The Brits are being presented by returning host Mo Gilligan at the O2 Arena. The comedian took over hosting duties from Jack Whitehall last year.
For those not in attendance at tonight’s ceremony, viewers can tune in from home.
Red carpet coverage will begin on ITV2 from 7.30pm. Music fans will then have to switch over to ITV1 where the ceremony – including a number of confirmed live performances – will be broadcast from 8.30pm until 10.45pm.
The full list of nominations were announced in January. Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Stormzy, Arctic Monkey, and The 1975 are among the acts up for some of the evening’s top prizes.
The frontman of the latter band was recently embroiled in controversy over a podcast interview during which he and the hosts mocked Japanese, Hawaiian and Scottish people.
This is the second year that the Brits have introduced gender-neutral categories. There has been backlash, however, to the all-male contender list for this year’s Artist of the Year prize.
Follow along with live updates from the night here…
Dance act goes to Becky Hill!
Wow, this is Becky Hill’s second prize in the category and she looks suitably emotional, getting a little wave of support from the lovely Sam Ryder on her way up to the stage.
International Artist of the Year goes to... Beyonce!
Beating fellow heavyweights including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo is Beyonce, who obviously isn’t here but she made a video message! And she’s looking forward to seeing us all on her mega world tour.
Can’t see the woods for the trees
They appear to be buildng a forest onstage for whoever’s performing next - that’s a lot of foliage.
Aitch speech has echoes of Harry Styles
Did Aitch watch Harry’s speech at the Grammys? Big echoes of “not many people like me...”
The first award of the night goes to...
Cracking on with the first award of the night, for Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap, which goes to...
Aitch! Possibly a contentious one, given he was up against heavyweights including Stormzy and Dave.
Album of the Year contender Harry Styles launches the 2023 Brit Awards with ‘As It Was'
Here he is, one of the most controversial Grammy-winners in recent years. Harry Styles is up for Album of the Year at the Brits too, along with Song of the Year and a couple more. Brit School attendees are going wild for his rendition of single “As It Was”, complete with a sequinned matador-style jacket. Hey, at least we’re not about to witness another revolving stage disaster.
By the way, if you were just watching the red carpet you need to switch on over to ITV1 where Mo Gilligan is getting the party started. He’s got a chopper and everything.
Are you sitting comfortably?
Hello! I hope you’ve been enjoying our Brits coverage so far, stay tuned as the show is about to kick off and we’ll be bringing you all the latest goss, winners and news from the live ceremony. Let’s go! Keep up with the winners here:
The full list of winners at the 2023 Brit Awards
This is the first time the Brits are being held on a Saturday (11 February)
Wet Leg chat with Clara Amfo
The Isle of Wight duo shot to fame with their 2022 song “Chaise Longue”... now after a hugely successful Grammys, they’re hoping to clean up at tonight’s Brits. The pair are up for awards in four categories:
Group of the Year
Best New Artist
Best Alternative Rock
Album of the Year
Songwriter of the year goes to...
Kid Harpoon! Clara Amfo spoke to the musician on the red carpet, presenting him with the Brits statuette.
He previously received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year as a producer for Harry Styles’s album Harry’s House.
