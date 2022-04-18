Coachella returned to Indio, California for its 2022 edition this weekend, two years after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment events across the world.

The first of Coachella’s two consecutive weekends came to a close on Sunday (17 April), with performances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Arcade Fire, Danny Elfman, Maneskin, and The Weeknd.

Here’s a recap of the biggest talking points on Day 3 of the free-spirited, technicolour festival, before the tents go up again on 22 April:

Doja Cat proves she’s as much a rock’n’roll sensation as a TikTok triumph

Doja Cat brings rock’n’roll to Coachella with her iconic main stage set, featuring a guest appearance from Rico Nasty and some serious guitar solos. After watching such a triumphant show, we’ve decided that retiring from the music industry is the last thing the Grammy-winner needs to do.

The sounds of DJ Solomun

We almost thought there was a secret Foals show happening at the Outdoor Theatre, after we heard the disembodied voice of Yannis Philippakis singing 2013 single “Last Night” floating across the site. Turns out, it was just Bosnian-German DJ Solomun dropping some indie bangers into his set of deep, pulsing house music.

Dave introduces ‘Spike from London’ after ‘Alex from Glasto’

Anyone remember Alex from Glasto – the teenager who delivered AJ Tracey’s bars when Dave pulled him onstage at Glastonbury 2019 to perform their 2016 single “Thiago Silva"? Well, it doesn’t matter if you don’t, because there’s a new Alex from Glasto in town. Say hello to Spike from London, who Dave picked from the crowd to join him during his blistering Mojave stage set.

“Oh my god, speak to the people, brother,” Dave gasped, after the backpack-wearing Spike delivered Tracey’s lines (almost) without putting a foot wrong.

Orville Peck’s love song to country music

Orville Peck proved that mainstream country music can be so much more than tired cliches and corny crooning during his set. Read our review here.

Finneas returns for solo show

Full marks on attendance for Finneas, who pulled double duty only a few hours after helping out his little sister Billie Eilish during her history-making main stage headliner set. Belting out his own anthemic pop ballads at the Outdoor Theatre, Finneas was wearing a natty grey suit that made him look a bit like an off-duty estate agent or a funky vicar.

Viagra Boys fans were ‘lost in [their] music’

More Fat White Family than Fat White Family, psychedelic Swedish punks Viagra Boys finished their set in the dark, dungeon-like Sonora tent with some grubby saxophone, an extreme avoidance of t-shirts, and what sounded like a mezcal-driven version of The Fall’s take on disco anthem “Lost In Music”.

Posh pit stops for festival attendess to refuel

It’s not all bands, DJs and denim hot pants at Coachella. Some of the world’s finest cuisine also graced the festival, including a pop-up from the legendary Outstanding in the Field. The global phenomenon – which sees hundreds of hungry guests gathered around the longest table this side of the Last Supper – is a farm-to-table experience, with renowned chefs using local produce to create incredible family style sharing meals with bottomless wine. Situated in the festival’s hidden VIP Rose Garden area, every seating is packed, despite its hefty $275 price tag.

Megan Thee Stallion dances to the sounds of The Weeknd

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted dancing in the crowd at The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia show. We very much absolutely love to see it. Read our review of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s dual sets here.