Coachella 2022 live: Music festival kicks off with temperature warmer in UK than California
Festival gets underway ahead of Harry Styles’s headline performance, as our reporters spot free Billie Eilish perfume and plenty of rumours...
Following a three-year interruption, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).
Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.
Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie.
The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute.
Read more:
Follow the liveblog below
Hello from Soho Desert House, Coachella 2022
A satellite festival to the main Coachella party, say hello to Soho Desert House, complete with free Billie Eilish perfume, crab claws, snacks by LA health food store Erewhon, live sets from Bree Runway and this naked Neptune.
How’s the weather down in Cali?
Apparently it’s warmer in the UK than it is in California right now, with the mercury soaring to a new high in St James’s Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon. Wear sunscreen, kids.
More on the mysterious Coachella billboards
Four days ago, Travis Scott fans spotted what appear to be billboards for the US rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed album Utopia around California.
This has led many to believe that the rapper might make an appearance at Coachella this year.
With so many potential surprise appearances, this could make for one of the greatest festivals yet. Here’s hoping!
Read more about Scott’s mysterious billboards here.
Billie Eilish makes an early appearance at Coachella 2022
=Loos at Soho Desert House full of Billie Eilish fragrance! Smell like a headliner!
Coachella’s 23 greatest headline performances
The desert festival has invited incredible artists to headline the weekend, but not every performance was created equal. Here are the most memorable performances from each year, according to The Independent’s Kevin E G Perry.
Rage Against The Machine get things off to an explosive start - 1999
Jane’s Addiction reunite - 2001
Iggy and the Stooges, back together at last - 2003
Wayne Coyne crowdsurfs in a bubble - 2004
New Order honour Ian Curtis - 2005
Daft Punk’s game-changing pyramid - 2006
Amy Winehouse defines an era - 2007
Morrissey storms offstage after smelling “burning flesh” - 2009
Phoenix survive a volcano - 2010
Kanye touches the sky - 2011
The resurrection of Tupac - 2012
Fall Out Boy make surprise cameo during 2 Chainz set - 2013
Nas celebrates Illmatic with Jay-Z and Diddy - 2014
Madonna snogs Drake - 2015
Axl Rose and Slash bury the hatchet - 2016
Lady Gaga tops the bill, and a movie star is born - 2017
Beyonce (and her marching band) conquers Beychella - 2018
Kanye takes Coachella to church - 2019
Read more here about what made these performances stand out from the rest.
Dropping some fun Coachella knowledge
Did you know Coachella only made its inception into the world of festivals in 1999? However, due to its Southern California locale, a drought brought the festival to a pause in 2000.
It wasn’t until 2007, in an effort to compete with Lollapalooza’s recent expansion from a two-day event to three days, that the Coachella festival mimicked the extension.
The following year in 2008, Prince was added to the list of headliners after ticket sales slumped to a record low with its initial lineup of Roger Waters and Jack Johnson.
Read here for more fun facts about the festival’s history, including every single headline act throughout its 23 years.
Bag policy, lockers, and everything else you need to know
There’s a lot to remember going into the three-day weekend, but here are just a few key things to know beforehand to make your experience go as smooth as possible.
Bag Policy
You may bring backpacks, purses, handbags, totes, and fanny packs into the venue. They must not be bigger than 20” tall, 15” wide, and 9” thick when fully packed.
Lockers
Lockers are available to rent, but it’s recommended you reserve one online beforehand, as there is a limited supply. They are located in the venue and are accessible during show hours from Friday to Sunday. Combo locks must be returned by 1am on Monday.
What time does the festival end?
According to the official website, the festival will conclude in the evenings around 1am on Friday and Saturday and 12am on Sunday.
Read here for a more extensive breakdown on the important things you need to know.
Justin Bieber rumoured to make surprise appearance
Rumour has it that Justin Bieber will reportedly make a surprise Coachella appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set, scheduled on Friday 15 April from 10:10pm – 10:55 pm PT.
The Canadian singer’s chart-topping song “Peaches,” features Caesar, along with Giveon.
According to TMZ, production sources revealed that Bieber will join Caesar to perform their 2021 hit song. It’s unknown if Giveon will also join the duo.
Will Ed Sheeran join Lil Baby for a surprise collaboration?
Lil Baby has set the Coachella rumour mill ablaze by tweeting his name alongside Ed Sheeran’s and a rocket ship emoji.
Could that mean a collaboration on the Coachella stage tonight? Only time will tell!
How to access Coachella’s live stream
If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.
The musical event’s first-weekend live stream will have shows from 80 different artists, including the star-studded headliners, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.
Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April.
You can access it on the official Coachella YouTube channel.
There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously.
For more information regarding the live programming read here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies