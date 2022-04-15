✕ Close Ariana Grande brings out NSYNC during Coachella performance

Following a three-year interruption, Coachella finally makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

Before the pandemic shut down large-scale music events, Coachella’s 2019 top-billed performers covered the musical spectrum with Childish Gambino’s hip-hop, Ariana Grande’s pop, and Tame Impala’s alternative indie.

The biggest names in music will perform over the next two weekends. The star-studded headliners for this year’s event include Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia, with The Weeknd stepping in to replace Kanye West who pulled out last minute.

Read more:

Follow the liveblog below