Taylor Swift delighted by Trevor Noah’s NFL joke at the Grammys

Taylor Swift was finally on the receiving end of an NFL joke she could enjoy at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (4 February).

During the live broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah took aim at football fans for criticising the attention the pop star has been getting since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, Travis Kelce.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live,” Noah said.

“In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football, that’s what I’ll do. Cut!”

As Noah yelled “cut”, the cameras switched to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews who played as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL for years before retiring and pursuing a career as an actor.

“Oh yeah, you like that Terry Crews?” Noah continued as a totally bemused Crews looked around. “You better fix your face Terry!” Noah shouted.

Taylor Swift (left) and Trevor Noah at the Grammys (CBS)

Swift appeared delighted as she laughed along with the joke.

Last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Swift was much less impressed by a joke made at her expense by comedian Jo Koy.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the host said.

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Taylor Swift wasn’t impressed with Jo Koy’s joke at her expense (Paramount+)

Swift landed six total nominations at this year’s Grammys and will compete in each of the major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

She could make more Grammys history if she wins Album of the Year for Midnights.

At the moment, she’s tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three Album of the Year trophies.

If she beats the other nominees in the category – Boygenius, Janelle Monaé, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo – Swift would become the first and only person to win Album of the Year four times.