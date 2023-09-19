Katy Perry becomes latest star to sell music catalogue in deal worth ‘$225m’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has become the latest star to sell off the rights to her music catalogue.

On Monday (18 September), The Carlyle Group investing firm announced that the “Firework” singer had sold the rights to her songs and albums released between 2008 and 2020 to Litmus Music for a reported $225m (£181m).

According to Deadline and Billboard, the deal includes Perry’s five albums released through Capitol Records – One of the Boys (2008), Teenage Dream (2010), Prism (2013), Witness (2017) and Smile (2020) – which feature 16 multi-platinum singles.

Litmus co-founder and CEO Hank Forsyth said: “Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric. We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

“We believe this is a testament to the team’s ability to partner with the world’s top artists. Katy’s iconic songs have not only achieved outstanding commercial success but have significantly influenced popular culture,” said Matt Settle, managing director at Carlyle.

Perry, 38, is among a growing number of artists to sell the master recordings of their back catalogue.

In January, Justin Bieber sold his share of his own music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported fee of $200m (£162m).

Back in January 2022, it was announced that Bob Dylan had sold the rights to his entire back catalogue to Sony, for an undisclosed amount.

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 (Getty Images)

Reports suggest the deal was worth between £111m and £148m, with Sony also owning the rights to the “Blowin’ in the Wind” songwriter’s “multiple future new releases”.

Bruce Springsteen also sold his music to Sony in late 2021, in a mammoth deal worth a reported $500m (£376m).

Perry’s short-lived relationship with Russell Brand is being revisited this week after the British comedian, 48, was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women.

Brand has strongly denied all the “very serious allegations” made against him, which date back to between 2006 and 2013, and has insisted that his past relationships have been “absolutely always consensual”.

Perry, 38, has not addressed the allegations against her former husband. However, she has spoken in the past about the circumstances surrounding her split from Brand, and previously revealed that he called time on their relationship over text.

“He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him,” Perry told Vogue in 2013. “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

She added: “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” she continued. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”