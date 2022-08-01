Lioness: Musician is mistakenly bombarded with messages after England’s Euros win
The singer’s Twitter handle ‘@LionessOfficial’ has been causing some confusion among fans
A musician who goes by the moniker Lioness has been bombarded with messages on social media, after the England women’s team the Lionesses won the Euros last night (Sunday 29 July).
The artist, whose Twitter handle is @LionessOfficial, tweeted last night saying “my mentions are a mess”, followed by a crying with laughter emoji.
The tweet has since had nearly 10,000 likes and several comments, including one from Specsavers, who commented teasing that they were “here looking for customers”.
The singer’s Twitter handle seems to have been mistaken by fans wishing to congratulate the England Women’s team, who can actually be found under @Lionesses.
In a historic final, the Lionesses won the final against Germany 2-1 in front of a record 87,000-strong European Championship crowd at Wembley Stadium, including Prince William, who handed them the trophy.
Some supporters did manage to direct their congratulations to the correct Lionesses, with celebrity mentions coming in from the likes of Adele, Shania Twain and “Three Lines” co-writer David Baddiel.
Baddiel, who co-wrote the popular England football anthem with fellow comedian Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds in 1996, tweeted the song’s chorus line after the match.
“It’s... Coming... Home,” Baddiel wrote in three separate tweets. He added: “In fact it’s come home. A sentence I thought I’d never write. I’ve gone. Thank you Lionesses.”
Members of the royal family have also congratulated the women’s team, with the Duke of Cambridge writing that the “whole nation couldn’t be prouder” of the Lionesses as the UK witnessed “history in the making”.
“Let’s f****** go girls!” Shania Twain posted on Twitter, noting, “You know these women will have had to fight for respect from the first moment they picked up the ball.”
You can read live updates from the Lionesses’ win here.
