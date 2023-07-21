Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox was caught in the middle of an apparent tussle between Machine Gun Kelly and a man who allegedly tried to punch the rapper.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday (20 July) night at the Orange County Fair in California, as the two were seen exiting a carnival ride.

In a video recording of the moment posted on TikTok, a bodyguard in all black can be seen shoving Fox out of the way and into a barrier as he blocks a man from her and Kelly – real name Colson Baker.

Kelly then steps in to help the Transformers star before they walk away.

“Regular day at the OC fair some random guy punches MGK,” reads the text overlaying the clip.

The Independent has contacted both Kelly and Fox’s respective representatives for comment.

The pair’s outing comes months after they were reportedly spotted leaving a couple’s counselling office in California amid breakup rumours.

Photographs of the couple, obtained by the Daily Mail, appeared to show Fox, 37, wiping her face as Kelly, 33, followed her out of the door. They were reported to have walked to the car park together, but left in separate cars.

Breakup rumours were sparked in February after Fox posted several Instagram mirror selfies and a short clip of an envelope being burnt, accompanied by a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me”.

The lyrics read: “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

She later appeared to deactivate her Instagram account. According to People, the couple had a fight over the Super Bowl weekend that led to Fox removing her engagement ring.

The magazine quoted a source as saying: “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him.

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

On Valentine’s Day, People quoted another source close to the couple as saying that Fox and Kelly were now “speaking and trying to work things out”.

They said that while Fox is “still upset” and “taking one day at a time”, she is not ready to “give up”.

The two met in 2020 while filming on the set of 2021 crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They announced their engagement in January 2022, less than two years after the Jennifer’s Body star ended her 10-year marriage to Brian Austin Green.