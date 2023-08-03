Sinead O’Connor – latest: Longtime friend Bob Geldof says singer was ‘full of a terrible loneliness’
Singer, who died 18 months after the death of her son Shane, has been remembered for her music, her activism, and her generosity
Tributes to Irish singer Sinead O’Connor are continuing to pour in, in the wake of the Irish singer’s death aged 56.
Thousands of fans, fellow musicians and public figures have shared their love for O’Connor since her family confirmed the Dublin-born musician had died.
O’Connor’s longtime friend, singer Bob Geldof, paid tribute to the “Mandinka” singer over the weekend at Ireland’s Cavan Calling festival.
Addressing the crowd, Geldof recalled the nature of his final texts with O’Connor before her death.
“Many, many times Sinead was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair,” he said. “She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”
O’Connor spoke about living with bipolar disorder during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2007, explaining how she suffered from suicidal thoughts.
“I don’t think I was born with bipolar disorder – I believe it was created as a result of the violence I experienced,” she told Winfrey, referring to the abuse she’d experienced from her mother as a child.
Later, in 2013, O’Connor told fans that she’d been misdiagnosed and that she was instead suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right on Sinéad O’Connor
“I don’t often agree with Morrissey, but I thought he put it well when he raged that ‘the cruel play-pen of fame gushes with praise’ for Sinéad O’Connor now she has died, but ‘hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you,’” writes Chas Newkey-Burden for The Independent.
Opinion: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey on Sinéad O’Connor
Her influence cannot be overlooked: she was a trailblazer, an activist. Sinéad was the first proponent of #MeToo, decades before it became a global movement. To me, she was a prophet
Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died
Sinead O’Connor died 18 months after her son Shane, who was 17 when he died last year by suicide.
On 17 July, O’Connor shared a post on Twitter paying tribute to Shane, and expressing her ongoing grief over his loss.
She wrote: “#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022. Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him [sic].”
Bardo, in Tibetan Buddhism, is a state of existence between death and rebirth.
O’Connor shared her son Shane with Irish folk musician and producer Donal Lunny. Shane died in January 2022, after escaping a hospital where he was on suicide watch.
Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died
Singer said she had ‘been living as undead night creature’ since Shane’s death
ITV, BBC, and Channel 5 are not planning to air tributes to late singer
In the case of some high-profile celebrity deaths, broadcasters will scrap their schedules to assemble tributes to the star in question.
This was the case for David Bowie when the “Space Oddity” singer died in 2016. Likewise, when George Michael died from heart failure on Christmas Day in 2017, BBC Four dedicated a full night of programming to the Wham! star.
As confirmed by Variety, however, none of UK’s main broadcasters plan on airing remembrances of O’Connor anytime soon.
Sinead O’Connor’s prescience ‘was unbelievable’, broadcaster Dave Fanning says
Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces
Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.
Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.
“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.
To the delight of many O’Connor fans, however, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.
Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute
Broadcaster had apparently invited the late singer to appear on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’
Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history
Sinead O’Connor was known to voice her strong opinions without apology, which occasionally led to clashes with other celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Joe Pesci, Prince, and Madonna.
In an interview with Spin magazine in 1991, O’Connor directly referenced Madonna and called her out for allegedly making unkind comments about her appearance while being a promoter of women’s rights.
“Madonna is probably the hugest role model for women in America,” O’Connor noted. “There’s a woman who people look up to as being a woman who campaigns for women’s rights. A woman who, in an abusive way toward me, said that I look like I had a run-in with a lawnmower and that I was about as sexy as a Venetian blind.
“Now there’s the woman that America looks up to as being a campaigner for women, slagging off another woman for not being sexy.”
Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history
Singers butted heads in the early Nineties over beauty ideals and O’Connor’s stance on the Pope
No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death
No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).
The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.
Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong dedication to women’s rights
As well as her musical talent, Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.
Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights
Irish singer was vocal advocate for women in the music industry and reproductive rights
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate Nitin Sawhney pays tribute to the late singer
Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate fondly recalled their time living together in the Nineties.
British musician, producer and composer Nitin Sawhney paid tribute to the singer after her death.
“Back in the 90s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages,” Sawhney, who is an Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement award holder, wrote on Twitter.
“She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat… She stayed in touch for a while afterwards and was always so supportive. I will miss her humility, her incredible voice and her honest, compassionate soul.”
Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers
Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.
Read more:
Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album before her death, say her managers
Grammy-winning Irish singer died on 26 July, aged 56
