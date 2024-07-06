Support truly

Stevie Nicks has postponed a show in Glasgow hours before she was due to appear on stage.

The Grammy-winning artist, 75, who is also scheduled to headline Hyde Park BST in London on 12 July, rescheduled the performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena due to a medical issue.

Hydro representatives told fans via a statement on social media at 2pm on Saturday (6 July) that the former Fleetwood Mac member’s concert, scheduled to start at 7.15pm, would not go ahead.

Posted to X/Twitter, Hydro’s statement said: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed.”

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” it concluded.

Representatives from the arena did, however, reassure ticketholders who are expecting to see Nicks at London’s British Summer Time show at Hyde Park next week.

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” a follow up post read. “Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

The Glasgow cancellation comes after Nicks surprised fans by writing a poem to accompany Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Society album earlier this year.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s words were included as a prologue for the pop star’s 11th studio album. The poem reads: “He was in love with her/ Or at least she thought so/ She was broken hearted/ Maybe he was too/ Neither of them knew,”

“She was way too hot to handle/ He was way too high to try,” it continues.

“He really can’t answer her/ He’s afraid of her/ He’s hiding from her/ And he knows that he’s hurting her/ She tells the truth/ She writes about it/ She’s an informer/ He’s an ex-lover…

“There’s nothing there for her/ She’s already gone/ There’s nothing that can stop her.”

Stevie Nicks has cancelled a performance in Glasgow hours before doors were due to open ( Getty Images for ABA )

The poem concludes: “She was just flying / through the clouds / When he saw her / She was just making her way / to the stars / When he lost her…”

Swift and Nicks previously appeared together at the Grammy Awards in 2010, performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon” and Swift’s “You Belong With Me”.

“Taylor reminds me of myself in her determination and her childlike nature. It’s an innocence that’s so special and so rare,” Nicks wrote in a piece for Time magazine published shortly after the ceremony.

“This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John. She sings, she writes, she performs, she plays great guitar.”