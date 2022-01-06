The most bizarre competition series in the world, The Masked Singer, is back on ITV every Saturday night.

The show returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Here’s a line-up of the mystery contestants and what we know about them so far.

Mushroom

(ITV)

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her opening night VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls, while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

Mushroom is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the series with odds of 5/1 at Ladbrokes.

Bagpipes

(ITV)

In her first appearance, Bagpipes took to the stage to perform Blur’s 1997 single “Song 2”.

The tartan-wearing character was introduced in the first episode with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The brief video saw Bagpipes discuss his Scottish heritage and accent. Other clues included two bagels, along with the mystery star having a Scotty dog called Annette. The celebrity apparently has a “wee connection to Scotland” and has used an instrument before.

Many fans speculated that Bagpipes could be Perth-born actor Alan Cumming.

Other guesses from fans include Doctor Who actor David Tennant and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden.

Bagpipes is currently the favourite to exit the show next, with odds to win from Ladbrokes at 25/1.

Lionfish

(ITV)

Lionfish performed on the opening show, singing an impressive operatic performance of Puccini’s “Nessun Dorma”.

A number of clues were given during Lionfish’s first VT, with German and English subtitles appearing on the screen at the beginning of the clip.

Lionfish – who was shown performing at a stand-up comedy bar or cabaret venue – said that they had started their job late in life and that they told jokes as a form of self-defence.

Many Twitter users were convinced that Eddie Izzard had to be behind the mask, as she performs her stand-up comedy in both French and German.

Others suggested that Lionfish could be RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Divina de Campo, who has also had a career as a singer.

Courtney Act, Judge Rinder and Will Young were also thrown into the mix.

According to Betfair, Izzard is the most likely to be revealed to be Lionfish at 11/1.

Doughnuts

(ITV)

Doughnuts sang “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor for his performance.

In his video introduction, Doughnuts was heard speaking in a Liverpudlian accent and calling himself “extra speedy”.

We also saw some football sweets among a pick’n’mix, as Doughnuts commented: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury.”

Fans seem convinced that the celebrity must be involved in sports, suggesting football stars including Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Gary Lineker.

Traffic Cone

(ITV)

Traffic Cone performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.

He said in week one that the triangle shape was linked to something close to his heart and that he liked to party. He also made references to both sport and driving.

The judges guessed that Peter Andre, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs or Alistair Brownlee could be behind the mask.

Sharing their guesses online, Twitter users said that they believed Murs, Peter Kay or Rob Brydon might be Traffic Cone.

Panda

(ITV)

In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

The biggest clues we know so far about Panda are that their VT was filmed in the woods, they love “adventure”, they are a “solitary creature” and an “introverted extrovert”, and that they have an American accent. Panda also revealed they had “been animated” before.

One fan theory circulating online is that Alesha Dixon is hiding beneath the costume, as the talent show judge voiced a part in Disney’s animation Doc McStuffins.

Rockhopper

(ITV)

In week one, Rockhopper performed “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood.

The biggest clues we know so far about Rockhopper are that they are a big entertainer, they are related to the circus, they might have an American accent, and they have the ability to jump. They also “made headlines by being the first” and there have been mentions of the “greatest show”.

One fan theory circulating online is that Zendaya is hiding beneath the costume, as the actor starred in The Greatest Showman.

Ora was convinced Rockhopper was Zendaya, too, and the clue hinting towards the star’s ability to jump could tie into Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

Firework

(ITV/Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock)

Firework performed during the first show, lighting up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their opening VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on a shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

Poodle

(ITV)

This furry friend performed a winning rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” during episode one.

Poodle’s VT gave viewers plenty of clues to chew on. Hints included references to queens, performing, flamboyance, and dogs. The character also nodded to the Royal Variety Performance.

“I’ve always loved a bit of glamour and I don’t mind telling you that flamboyance is a little bit fabulous. It’s something I’ve always admired,” said the persona.

They added: “I can’t wait to be let off the leash in this competition. I’m very eager to start. Are you r-r-r-ready for me? Ruff!”

In their final clue, Poodle said: “I once went on a very long walkies.”

Some viewers on Twitter guessed that Paul O’Grady could be Poodle given that the comedian and broadcaster presents a show called For the Love of Dogs.

O’Grady also performed in drag as Lily Savage for years. He has also starred in the Royal Variety Performance.

Robobunny

(ITV)

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston on the first weekend.

In their first VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers thought the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, due to Robobunny’s voice and also the references to “making a splash”.

Reynolds is best known for his role as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people, for example Ant and Dec.

So far the judges have guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.