50 Cent reacts to Dave Chappelle’s controversial DaBaby joke

50 Cent has commented on Dave Chappelle’s controversial joke about DaBaby from his latest Netflix special, The Closer.

Launching yesterday on the streaming service, The Closer features comedian Chappelle joking that rapper DaBaby was cancelled for making offensive remarks about gay people but not killing a man.

Chappelle said: “A lot of the LGBT community doesn’t know DaBaby’s history. He’s a wild guy. He once shot a n****r and killed him in Walmart. Nothing bad happened to his career. “Do you see where I’m going with this? In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings.”

The joke has received a lot of negative attention on social media and now rapper and TV mogul, 50 Cent, has offered his take by calling Chappelle “a funny motherf****r”.

In an Instagram post, the rapper called the joke “flawless” and stated that “Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. That’s the beauty of the culture.”

50 Cent has also taken DaBaby under his wing and in the same post says the controversial rapper “is on a new path”.

Earlier this year, DaBaby was hit with a backlash after making a number of comments that were discriminatory towards HIV positive people as well as the LGBT community during a performance at Rolling Loud festival.

After initially doubling down on his remarks, he later apologised.

50 Cent is also no stranger to controversy and was recently accused of making distasteful remarks in the wake of actor Michael K Williams’ death.