Angus Cloud’s mother recalls Euphoria star’s heartbreaking final words

Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, has opened up about her son’s final moments before his death on 31 July, aged 25.

Just over a month after his passing, it was confirmed that the Euphoria star died from an accidental drug overdose.

Fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine were found in his system at the time of death. The actor suffered acute intoxication as a result of the lethal combination of drugs.

In his family’s original statement announcing his death, it was noted that Cloud had attended his father’s funeral in Ireland just a week before and had “intensely struggled with this loss”.

But Lisa later claimed that she did not believe her son had died by suicide.

Speaking to People in a new interview, Lisa recalled Cloud’s final words to her before she went to bed that night.

“I love you, mama. You’re the best,” she remembered him saying to her before giving him a hug goodnight. “I’ll see you in the morning.”

ANGUS CLOUD (AP)

The next morning, she said she went to check on him and found him slumped over his desk. While she said that he often fell asleep at his desk making art, this time, as she approached to greet him, something seemed wrong.

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him – mouth to mouth – and I was compressing him,” she recalled, crying.

“I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away,” she added: “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

In an earlier Facebook post on 4 August, thanking friends for “[their] love for my family at this shattered time”, Lisa further recounted Cloud’s last day, as a “joyful one”.

“[Angus] was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life,” she wrote.

“It’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she continued. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in Euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.