All the Bachelor and Bachelorette couples who are still together

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bachelor and its spin-off, The Bachelorette, are two of the most popular reality dating shows in America, with the former currently in its 28th season and the latter having wrapped its 20th season last August.

Each season features one eligible bachelor/bachelorette who dates multiple people over the course of several weeks in the hopes that they’ll find love. Throughout the series, contestants take part in group activities and go on one-on-one dates with the the bachelor/bachelorette.

While many former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have later paired up on Bachelor in Paradise, only 10 original couples who finished their seasons together still remain together.

Here are the 10 Bachelor Nation couples who are still living their happily ever after.

Trista and Ryan Sutter (The Bachelorette season 1)

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Getty Images)

Months after she placed second on the 2002 debut season of The Bachelor, then-29-year-old Trista was chosen as the first star of The Bachelorette in 2003.

Presented with 25 men in the premiere, the former Miami Heat dancer-turned-physical therapist from Indiana managed to narrow down her suitors to Ryan Sutter – a firefighter from Colorado. They got engaged in the February 2003 season finale before tying the knot on live TV in December of that year. Married now for over 20 years, the pair live in Colorado with their two children, Maxwell and Blakesley.

Molly and Jason Mesnick (The Bachelor season 13)

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Getty Images)

In one of the most dramatic Bachelor season finales, Jason proposed to contestant Melissa before changing his mind and getting back together with runner-up Molly. The producers rearranged the 2009 episodes, moving up the typically live “After the Final Rose” taping, so Jason could break up with Melissa and propose to Molly.

“I haven’t been able to stop thinking about you,” he told Molly during the show. They got married a year later on TV and now live in Washington state with Jason’s son from his first marriage, Tyler, and their daughter Riley.

Catherine and Sean Lowe (The Bachelor season 17)

Catherine and Sean Lowe (Getty Images)

Sean and Catherine Lowe were a slow-burn couple from the 2013 season of The Bachelor. Catherine, a graphic designer from Seattle, Washington, didn’t secure a one-on-one date with the born-again virgin until the sixth episode.

But after that, she remained a steady front-runner for Sean. They had their on-screen wedding in 2014 and now live together in Texas with their three children: Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (The Bachelorette season 9)

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (Getty Images for WE tv)

Following her loss on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, Desiree became the next Bachelorette in 2013. During her season, she met 25 men who tried to whoo her.

While Brooks Forester may have seemed like Desiree’s endgame, things took a brutal turn when Brooks ultimately quit the show after the hometown date, admitting that his feelings weren’t strong enough. Despite Desiree appearing brokenhearted by Brooks’ departure, she professed her love for mortgage broker Chris in the season finale. Desiree and Chris were married in 2015. They live in Seattle with their two sons, Asher and Zander.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher (The Bachelorette season 12)

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher (Getty Images)

The former professional American football quarterback Jordan won over Jojo’s heart during the 12th iteration of The Bachelorette in 2016.

After a six-year engagement, the two finally got married in 2022. They now live in Puerto Rico.

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk (The Bachelor season 22)

Lauren and Arie Luyendyk (Getty Images)

Five years after his first appearance on the eighth season of The Bachelorette in 2012, Arie was chosen as the Bachelor for the show’s 22nd season.

In the season finale, the race car driver pulled a similar stunt to former Bachelor Jason, dumping his fianceé Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren. Arie and Lauren are still happily married. They share three children: Alessi, and twins Lux and Senna.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James (The Bachelor season 25)

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James (Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro)

Matt made history as the first Black Bachelor. During his 2021 season, he ended up falling for graphic designer Rachael. Things were going swimmingly for the pair until old photos of Rachael at a “plantation-themed party” dressed as a Native American resurfaced online.

Their relationship quickly fell apart until May 2021, when the two confirmed that they were back together. And according to their Instagram accounts, as of February 2024, they are still together.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross (The Bachelor season 27)

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross (Bachelor Nation YouTube)

Season 27 of The Bachelor, which wrapped in March 2023, featured tech executive Zach. By the end of the season, he had narrowed the pool of women down to three. Initially, Zach entered the Fantasy Suites week promising not to have sex with any of the women.

However, he ended up breaking his own rule, admitting to Kaity that he had slept with the other two women. Unsurprisingly, his admission crushed her, and while it seemed like things may have gone south, she still ended up accepting his wedding proposal. They’ve since moved in together.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (The Golden Bachelor season 1)

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (The Walt Disney Company)

In the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired last autumn, widower Gerry became the franchise’s first septuagenarian Bachelor to find love.

Over the course of the season, Gerry went through 22 senior women. By the final three, many predicted that Faith would take the final rose, but Gerry surprised viewers by choosing Theresa. The two tied the knot on TV in January.

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko (The Bachelorette season 20)

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko (Getty Images for Empire State Re)

The latest season of The Bachelorette saw former season 27 Bachelor alum Charity find love with Dotun, the integrative medicine specialist from Fresno, California.

Although, before Dotun proposed to her on the August 2023 season finale, she shattered the heart of Bachelor Nation when she tearfully broke up with runner-up Joey Graziadei. However, no matter how heartbreaking that moment was, Charity put Joey on his new path. He currently stars as the Bachelor on the 28th season.