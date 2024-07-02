BBC presenting duo’s chat show suddenly shelved after two years

Support truly

The popular BBC chat show, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, has been shelved indefinitely after just two series, according to reports.

Led by podcasters Chris and Rosie, who are married, the funny chat show debuted on BBC Two in 2022 and saw the pair welcome celebrity couples onto the programme to talk about topics ranging from parenting problems to pet peeves.

The pair rose to fame with their popular weekly podcast Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, before being given the BBC show, which saw widespread success with its first series before it was moved to a primetime slot on BBC One. The show is also available to watch on Netflix.

The show, however, is reportedly being put on an indefinite hiatus as the pair are unable to find the time to make series three.

An insider told The Sun: “The BBC absolutely love Chris and Rosie. They’re a hilariously entertaining duo, but most importantly, they’re real.

open image in gallery The couple reportedly were unable to find time to film a third series ( BBC )

“They want to continue producing The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show for audiences but due to schedule clashes, they can’t make it work right now.

“‘While the show has been paused for now, behind-the-scenes BBC are continuing to look at ways the show can continue with [talent agency] Avalon.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC and the Ramsay’s representatives for comment.

Both from South Shields, the pair have been together for more than 10 years and are parents to two sons, Robin and Rafe.

Chris was already a working comedian appearing on Strictly and Taskmaster, when his fans encouraged his wife Rosie to join in with his work after she made a great impression during one of Chris’s Facebook live streams. She proved so popular among his fans that the pair decided to start working together.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Their podcast was a widespread commercial success, and they released a book in 2020 also titled Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed, which is a funny tell-all on the ups and downs of love, sex, and relationships

The couple took their podcast on tour, performing to packed-out venues around the UK in 2021 and 2023.

During its run, The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show welcomed celebrity guests including Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood and his partner Jonathan Myring; Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra; Jack Whitehall and his father; Fred Sirieix and his fiancée; Martin and Shirley Kemp; and Ronan Keating and wife Storm.