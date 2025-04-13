Donald Trump attends UFC fight with granddaughter Kai Trump

US president Donald Trump arrived alongside his grandchildren to cheers from a crowd of thousands attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Miami on Saturday, 12 April.

As well as his 17-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump, the president was seen at UFC 314 in Florida with podcast host Joe Rogan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US senator Ted Cruz.

Speaking earlier on Saturday while flying to Miami aboard Air Force One, Mr Trump told reporters that the talks with Iran over its nuclear program were “going okay”.

“I can’t tell you because nothing matters until you get it done, so I don’t like talking about it, but it’s going ok," he said.