Christine Hamilton says Matt Hancock on I’m A Celebrity is ‘shameless and appalling’

Christine Hamilton has expressed her disapproval of Matt Hancock joining this year’s cast of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

Hamilton was a contestant on the first season of the survival show in 2002 and ultimately finished in third place.

On Tuesday (1 November), Hancock was announced as a surprise entry to this year’s run of the ITV programme, alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

As a result, he was suspended from the Conservative Party later that day, as Chief Whip Simon Hart MP stated his belief that Hancock’s appearance was “a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect”.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Wednesday (2 November), Hamilton made her feelings towards Hancock’s turn to reality television clear.

Commenting on the situation, she noted: “What he seems to forget is that he is still a very well-paid member of parliament, paid for by the taxpayer to look after his constituents.

“The idea that he can swan off to the jungle for a month – he’s not going into the camp for a week or so, so he’ll be living in five-star luxury while he’s being paid by the taxpayer.”

She continued by adding: “It’s shameless, it’s appalling.”

Matt Hancock (Getty Images)

The media personality and wife of former MP Neil Hamilton went on to mention Hancock’s claim that his appearance on I’m A Celebrity would give him an opportunity to reach a larger audience with a discussion of his dyslexia campaign.

“Is ITV going to give primetime for his thoughts on dyslexia? That’s his excuse.” She continued by naming his choice as “deeply shocking”.

The segment ended with Hamilton making a play on words of the show’s title in reference to Hancock’s eventual time on the show: “I’m an idiot, get me back home!”

I’m A Celebrity... will return to ITV on Sunday 9 November at 9pm.