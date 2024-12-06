Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Day of the Jackal fans have been left in awe at the latest episode of the Sky TV thriller starring Eddie Redmayne, with many enthusiastically recommending the show to others.

The show seesThe Danish Girl andTheory of Everything actor take on a rare turn as a villainous assassin tasked with killing tech CEOs and influential people across Europe.

The series, which has new episodes streaming weekly on Sky and Now TV, is based on Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel of the same name, which has been turned into two films, The Day of the Jackal (1973) and The Jackal (1997).

Viewers have already called it the “best show of 2024” but have now been left breathless by the thrilling finale to episode nine, which features a dramatic showdown between the Jackal and one of his primary targets.

“Just wow!!! Ya all need to see ‘The Day of Jackal’” posted one viewer on X/Twitter.

“The Day of the Jackal episode 9!!! Oh my GODDDDD!” said another fan.

“Day of The Jackal episode 9 had me at the edge of my seat,” added a third viewer.

“That episode of The Day of The Jackal man, I don’t want this show to end next week,” wrote a fourth.

Eddie Redmayne in the ‘Day of the Jackal’ series ( Marcell Piti/Sky )

Meanwhile, some fans implored people who hadn’t seen the show to watch it as soon as possible.

One person wrote: “If you’re not watching The Day of the Jackal, you’re totally depriving yourself of the immense thrill of a superb British TV show. To say it’s exceptionally good would be tantamount to an understatement.”

A second said: “Day of the Jackal series gets a 10/10 from me. It’s kept everything the original had but enhanced it with backstory from the Jackal’s past. The sub-plots are like spinning plates, intertwined, so if one falls, they all do. Really love it.”

Although season one will end next week, Variety reported in November that the success of the show has seen it renewed for a second season.

In The Independent’s annual ranking of the best series released in 2024,The Day of the Jackal came in 10th place, out of 20 shows. TV critic Nick Hilton ranked Netflix’s Baby Reindeer as the best series of the year, with Shōgun and Mr and Mrs Smith following in second and third place.