For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Speculation has intensified after weeks of rumours, as Strictly Come Dancing stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach were spotted looking cosy on Wednesdas night (21 February).

The pair made their first public appearance together at the Hadestown play press night at the Lyric Theatre in London, and looked cosy as they put their arms around each other.

Rumours had swirled for weeks after insiders suggested they grew close on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour. But the couple had kept their cards close to their chest as they refused to confirm or deny they were dating.

The pair could be seen holding hands in previous pictures taken behind the scenes of the tour and were seen getting close at a London hotel.

Just last week, the Eastenders actor and son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody, said he had spent Valentine’s Day alone as he addressed rumours of a budding romance with Coronation Street actor Leach.

“I made good friends with Ellie. We spent a lot of time together on the tour, which I love because we were just always pretty close to each other, but that’s all,” Brazier, 20, told The Sun.

The Independent has contacted Brazier and Leach’s representatives for comment.

Here’s a timeline of the couple’s connection from their first meeting on Strictly, all the way to their most recent appearance together.

September 2023

Brazier broke up with his girlfriend, model and influencer Liberty Love, ahead of joining Strictly Come Dancing - the pair had been in an 18-month relationship.

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach were seen together at a play press night on Wednesday (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

He was partnered with Diane Buswell on the programme while Ellie Leach, 22, danced with Vito Coppola.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

December 2023

Leach and her partner Vito Coppola took first place on the competition and were crowned Glitterball champions while Brazier and Buswell were awarded runners-up on 16 December.

Two days later, Coppola and Leach addressed rumours about a romance after fans commented on their “magical chemistry” - they vehemently denied they were romantically involved.

Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour (PA)

January 2024

The Strictly live tour opened in Birmingham on 19 January this year and is where the couple are reportedly supposed to have formed a “special bond” behind the scenes.

On 24 January, The Sun reported that the pair had been going out on “secret dates” and the day after the reports were published, they were seen leaving a hotel together in London.

Amid rumours and speculation, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola revealed they had gotten matching tattoos on 30 January, sending fans further into confusion. The couple had previously pledged they would get them should they be crowned champions, and fulfilled their promise.

February 2024

On the 12th February, Brazier and Leach arrived seperately to the TV Choice Awards in London. They denied they were a couple and broke their silence on rumours.

Leach did not confirm or deny the relationship and told The Sun: “We’re all on tour together, it’s been really nice to actually spend time with each other. During the show, you’re with your partner all the time really and you don’t really get to see any of the other pros or the celebrities.

“So on tour we have really bonded and it does feel like a big family. It’s been so much fun.”

While Brazier gushed saying, “Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she’s beautiful, she’s amazing, she’s good at what she does. She’s a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine.” On whether something could develop between them in the future, he said: “I don’t know…you’ll have to see what she says.”

Brazier spoke to The Sun last week suggesting he had spent Valentine’s Day alone and that the couple were just “close to each other, but that’s all”.

On 21 February, Leach and Brazier were seen cosied up together at a play in London, apparently confirming rumours they are a couple. Neither actor has confirmed they are dating.