Strictly's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola fuel romance rumours with family comment

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach and partner Vito Coppola further fuelled rumours of a romance in Sunday night’s result show (26 November).

The couple chatted to host Claudia Winkleman after they sailed through to the quarter-finals following a passionate Argentine Tango.

Leach explained how her father is proud of her and how especially fond of Coppola he is.

She said: “My dad is usually a man of few words and he rarely shows any emotion but every week he messages me and is like “so proud of you, crying again” like welling up.

“He loves Vito.”

Coppola added: “I love Ellie’s family.”