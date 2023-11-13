Strictly’s Vito Coppala praises ‘perfect’ Ellie Leach after couple ‘confirm’ romance

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola spoke of his pride at partner Ellie Leach as he described her as “perfect”.

The pair, who have been at the centre of romance rumours, appeared on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday (13 November), where they spoke about their recent Rumba, which scored them 35 points out of a possible 40.

Smiling and turning to face his partner, Coppola said: “It was very challenging, but you did it and I am very proud. You didn’t make any mistakes and I am very proud.”

“She did perfectly,” he later added.

The pair appeared to confirm their romance last week when Coppola called Leach “my baby”.