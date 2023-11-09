Strictly Come Dancing contestants Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola shared some cosy videos to their Instagram Stories as the actor appeared to confirm the pair's romance.

In one clip, the Coronation Street star referred to the professional dancer as her "partner" as she dipped a croissant in a coffee "to show [him]... I can appreciate his way of life."

Coppola responded with his own story, in which Leach featured, where he told her she made him "very proud."

On Wednesday, Coppola posted a story calling Leach "my baby" as he praised her for rehearsals.